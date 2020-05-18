Carole Baskins markets leopard print coronavirus masks, of course – Up News Info Detroit

CITRIC PARK, Florida (AP) – Are you a great cat or kitten? Now there is a coronavirus mask for you.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, featured in Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," began selling face masks with her quote quoted Saturday.

The double-layered tie masks feature the words "Hello, cool cats and kitties,quot; over a feline smile with mustaches. Viewers of the popular documentary series know that is Baskin's catchphrase.

The masks cost $ 11 each and come in a black or leopard print. The masks are sold to raise money to help big cats. Portions of proceeds are also supported by first responders.

Big Cat Rescue is closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak. A post on bigcatrescue.com said the animal rescue is losing $ 160,000 a month in tour revenue.

Big Cat Rescue and its founder have received a lot of attention since they appeared in "Tiger King,quot;.

The broadcast series stars Oklahoma Zoo keeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison after killing five tigers and conspiring to assassinate Baskin.

Baskin was upset with the way the show portrayed the captive tiger trade. "Tiger King,quot; spent much of his time focusing on the dispute between Baskin and Maldonado-Passage, which included allegations by her that Baskin was behind the disappearance of her ex-husband, Don Lewis. Baskin has denied it.

