Canterbury Park owners look for creative ways to stay afloat – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The horse racing season was supposed to have started last weekend at Canterbury Park.

For the owners, the Sampson family, that's a huge financial burden. But just as stressful is that the people who have worked there are, for now, out of work.

"They are all in the same boat, so we all need to get through this eventually, and we will all learn from it," said Randy Sampson. “I had to send around 800 people on permission. It was very difficult. Hopefully we will get them back on board soon. It really is one of the main things we focus on … How do we get our people back to work?

Sampson knows that after 26 years of ownership of Canterbury Park by his family, they must now seek to be creative.

Betting before the curb race is an option, but hardly an answer.

"It certainly is an option that we want to be able to offer our customers the ability to go out, if they can't watch the races live, at least go out and make some bets," Sampson said.

The goal is a 52-day season, understanding that this racing season is one, like many companies, in which you just have to try to survive.

"We are optimistic that we can start competing in June, and we look forward to being able to have at least some level of crowds as the summer progresses," Sampson said. “It is a case where we have to look around. It's frustrating to look around us and everyone is in the same situation, and we all need to put safety first. "