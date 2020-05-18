Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes during tribute to Coronavirus workers

A Canadian Air Force plane crashed, killing one of the military on board, in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Sunday during an overpass that was intended to be a tribute to Canadians, especially those in front of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said. .
Capt. Jenn Casey, who was a spokesperson for the Canadian Snow Forces, a demonstration team, was identified by authorities as the military member who died in the crash.
"The RCAF has suffered another tragic loss from a dedicated member of the RCAF team," the Royal Canadian Air Force said on Twitter. "We are deeply saddened and grieved with Jenn's family and friends."
The pilot, Captain Richard MacDougall, was injured, although the injuries were not considered life-threatening, the the air force said on Twitter.
It appeared that two people were ejected from the plane in a cloud of dark smoke before the plane dove through the nose at a house in the Brocklehurst neighborhood of Kamloops, which is about 220 miles northeast of Vancouver.
Squad officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday night.
The planes took off from Kamloops airport at 11:40 a.m. local time. Details about the second plane were not immediately available.
Witnesses said they had heard a loud bang and soon realized that a plane had crashed in the area.
"No one knew what it was at the time," said Kelly Badesso, 46, owner of Mike Transmisiones, a car store near the crash site. “I could see the smoke from across the city. There is rubble and things in people's patios. "
The accident happened near the corner of Glenview Avenue and Scheiner Street, according to Jason Hewlett, a radio presenter who lives in the area.
"We live six or seven miles away from the accident and hear a very strong boom," said Hewlett. “You could see the smoke, so we decided to walk towards it. The smell was very strong. You could start to smell the burned fuel.
The photos shared on Twitter showed what appeared to be a parachute on the roof of a house.
Members of the Kamloops Fire Department were at the scene of the accident in five minutes, the city said in a statement.
"Kamloops Fire Rescue is working closely with aid agencies including RCMP, BC Ambulance, YKA Crash Truck, airport authorities and military representatives," the statement said.
