Can air conditioning put us at risk of COVID-19? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As the weather warms up, homes and offices will begin to run on air conditioners, circulating what people breathe. So, that had some Up News Info viewers who wanted to know: Can AC put us at risk for COVID-19? Good question.

"What we have been able to learn so far is that there is no evidence that polluted air taken from one space and put through an air conditioning system into another space has been found to cause infections," said Bill Bahnfleth, professor of engineering. architecture at Penn State University.

Bahnfleth is also chair of an ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers) task force that provides guidance to ensure buildings are prepared for epidemics.

"We have to understand that air conditioning means not only heating and cooling," he said. "It also includes things like bringing in outside air for ventilation and filtration to remove particulates."

Researchers from the University of Oregon created an animation that shows what happens to virus particles in a room once outside air is introduced and exhaled.

"What we were seeing is that, with increased exchange of outside air, through the open window … the particles are deposited more quickly and then they are also depleted from the air stream more quickly," said Professor Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg of the University of Oregon at Up News Info This Morning.

In most HVAC systems, filters stop large droplets, and ventilation dilutes virus particles in the air.

"Properly operated ventilation is our friend," said Pete Raynor, professor of environmental health science at the University of Minnesota. "It can reduce infection levels."

Each expert emphasized the answer about whether air conditioning can spread COVID-19 is not so simple. This is because scientists don't know exactly how much of the virus is transmitted through close contact against particles that have been aerosolized. It is also because air conditioning systems differ across the country and the world.

A study from a restaurant in China found that one person transmitted the virus to nine people in a poorly ventilated space.

"Ventilation systems are complicated and vary from place to place," Raynor said.

Bahnfleth said this is a good reminder to people that they need to know their climate systems and how they work. The ASHRAE task force recommends bringing in an engineer to observe a building's system and ask: Should filters or ventilation be updated?

"What we have to emphasize is that, as far as we know, the transmission is from people close to us," Bahnfleth said. "This is above all the things they have told us to do: social distancing, hygiene and masks."

