California program to provide financial assistance to undocumented workers overwhelmed by applicants – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – California's program to provide financial assistance to undocumented workers got off to a rough start on Monday. The 800 number for people to register apparently couldn't handle call volumes and most callers received a busy signal that lasted all day.

"They said the number is not working right now," said Juan Carlos Sosa, a worker at an unemployed Modesto restaurant. He drove to the Catholic Charities office in San José, hoping to register in person for the California Immigrant Disaster Relief program in person, but was unable.

"It is difficult because everyone needs help right now. I have to pay the bills, it is difficult," said Sosa.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the $ 125 million program last month, which involves public and philanthropic funding for undocumented immigrant workers.

"I am proud as governor to be the first state to announce a direct disaster assistance program to those people," Newsom said at the time.

"This group has the strongest work ethic than any other group in California," said the labor attorney and former head of the Employment Development Department

Michael Bernick.

The program is supposed to provide $ 500 per working adult, with a maximum of $ 1,000 per household.

"This is welcome, invaluable, but $ 500 doesn't get you very far, even in rural California," said Bernick.

"What little we had was running out," said one man, also a restaurant worker, who also expressed frustration that the program was not working as promised on Monday.

Catholic Charities, which administers the program in the Bay Area, said it received 19,000 calls in seven hours, which jammed the lines.

A spokesperson said that you can only register by phone at 866-490-3899. Workers have six weeks to register for the program.