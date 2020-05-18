California eases more restrictions; restaurants can open

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday a dramatic relaxation of health standards to reopen the state, a move that could allow nearly all counties to move faster, offering the possibility of sports returning. professionals, without fans. – begining of June.

The announcement marked a significant departure from the strict criteria Newsom presented just over a week ago that would have prevented the reopening of most large counties and came as residents have become increasingly restless to return to normal and Some business owners have challenged the rules to remain closed.

While retail companies may open for curbside pickup statewide, the new criteria would allow counties to seek state approval to allow restaurants and other services to reopen. Newsom also suggested that it may be only a matter of weeks before people can cut their hair or worship in a church, which have been critical points in the fight for reopening.

"The bottom line is: people can go at their own pace, and we are training our local health managers and county officials who understand their local communities and conditions," Newsom said. "We're going to start seeing a lot more activity, let's just make sure we do it carefully and very strategically."

He attributed the rule change to a decrease in state hospitalizations in the past two weeks, the distribution of more protective equipment for health workers, and the state's ability to test the virus for more people.

Newsom was the first governor of the nation to issue a state-level home stay order in mid-March, and until recently most counties were in compliance with restrictions that closed most retail, fitness, and retail businesses. bars and restaurants for anything other than takeaways. But its reopening rules had been criticized by some big cities and counties, particularly in southern California, as too restrictive.

Politicians welcomed the changes and several predicted that they could soon get the stamp of approval to move toward a broader reopening.

"I am very pleased that the governor has heard our call for change," said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican, who predicted that restaurants could reopen there in days. "A one-size-fits-all policy is not realistic for a state the size of California."

Twenty-four counties, mostly rural Northern California, have already been approved under the old guide.

The new criteria remove the requirement that a county be fatal and no more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. In contrast, counties should have no more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents or have a positive rate of more than 8% among those tested for coronavirus. They also should not have a greater than 5% increase in hospitalizations over a one-week period or no more than 20 people hospitalized per day over a two-week period. The latter will ensure that small counties are not penalized for just one or two additional hospitalizations.

The state had set the death criteria to move more slowly toward reopening, said Kate Folmar, a state spokeswoman. But it is a less timely indicator than hospitalizations because people tend to die three to four weeks after infection.

Paula Cannon, a professor of immunology at the University of Southern California, said death is not a good measure of how widespread the virus is in the community and that the figure may be distorted by the large number of deaths in nursing homes, that the state has experienced.

Cannon said Newsom had risked losing mainstream support if his rules seemed unfair, but instead responded to criticism by making the change and "treating Californians as adults."

Other requirements for hospital capacity, testing, and contact with all persons who may be infected by each person testing positive for COVID-19 remain in effect.

The Democratic governor did not say which of the 58 counties in the state he hoped would not meet his criteria, although he noted that Los Angeles, Kings and Tulare County are facing challenges. He cited Tulare for cases in nursing homes and Kings for cases in meat packing plants.

Los Angeles County, the most populous in the state and with the majority of coronavirus cases, faces broader challenges and will likely proceed with more caution, he said.

Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county, which has more than half of the 3,300 deaths reported by the state, welcomed the changes and will review the new rules and apply to move forward when eligible , even if they decide to take a slower approach.

Newsom was vague about how sports could be resumed in early June, although he said it would be done without spectators and with "deep tweaks,quot; that would protect players and staff. That was a sharp change from the comments he made just over a week ago when he said it was hard to imagine what the leagues would do if a player tested positive, suggesting he might have to quarantine an entire team.

Ferrer said teams and player unions have been drawing up plans to return to play and that he was happy to learn that the governor may allow sports to resume.

"I know that for all of us we would be very excited to see our teams start preparing to play again," said Ferrer.

Newsom's announcement at a Napa restaurant came the same day that one of California's largest tribal casinos reopened to a large crowd in the San Diego area and when the San Francisco Bay Area county reported the first coronavirus death in the US USA He said he would allow some retail businesses to reopen on Friday.

Viejas Casino & Resort was at least the second tribal casino to open and was able to do so because the tribes are sovereign authorities and are not subject to state and local restrictions on operations during the pandemic.

The Santa Clara County public health official said new coronavirus cases have remained stable or declined and that the Silicon Valley home, which had been the only regional location last week, would join neighboring counties to allow small retail stores offer sidewalk pickups and sales.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Taxin reported from Orange County. Associated Press writers Julie Watson and Elliot Spagat in San Diego, Janie Har in San Francisco, and John Antczak and Brian Melley in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

