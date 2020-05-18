CAA Launches Virtual Edition of the 5th Annual Moebius Film Festival – Up News Info

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) will launch the virtual edition of CAA Moebius, an annual series of two-day screenings featuring diverse Los Angeles-based graduate filmmakers from the American Film Institute (AFI) Conservatory, School of Film / Video in CalArts, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, and USC School of Cinematic Arts. The event will air live on May 21 and 22 from 6: 30-8: 30pm PST and will feature live action and animated short films. As in previous years, CAA officers will serve as mentors for filmmakers.

Notable Moebius alumni include Dubois Ashong, who will be making his directorial debut with Geechee starring Andrea Riseborough, with CAA Media Finance co-representing the film's domestic rights with AGC Studios; Max Barbakow, who recently directed Palm springs, sold to Neon and Hulu at Sundance this year in an unprecedented deal; Hao Zheng, a CAA client, who won Silver at the 2019 Student Academy Awards and is currently a member of Disney Launchpad's first release: Shorts Incubator; and Chris Winterbauer, who made his feature film debut with WYRM based on his short film of the same name selected by Sundance.

The festival was launched in 2015 by trainees and now CAA Motion Picture agents Christina Chou, Zach Kaplan and Pete Stein, in addition to Lingie Park. The event attracts attendees from major agencies, management companies, production companies, studios, networks and broadcast companies.

"Five years ago we set out to create a platform to help open doors for storytellers from all backgrounds and to support a diversity of perspectives in filmmaking that is as rich and nuanced on screen as the world we live in," he said. Chou, Kaplan, Park and Stein, in a joint statement. "It has been profoundly gratifying to be a part of these talented filmmakers' journey."

Read the schedule below.

MAY 21TH

MILK TEETH directed by Felipe Vargas

An orphanage turns into chaos when a child discovers a dark creature that comes to collect more than children's teeth …

DIDN'T LAST directed by Portlynn Tagavi

After attending her friends' perfect wedding, Christine is forced to consider the future of her own relationship when her desperate romantic boyfriend Alex proposes to her. When Christine can't say yes, Alex makes it worse by giving her an ultimatum: either commit or break now.

SUMMER SMELL directed by Kristopher Wilson

Three 10-year-olds explore their notoriously dangerous Philadelphia neighborhood in search of a place to enjoy their youth.

FRENCH FLY (Animated) directed by Liam LoPinto

A fly returns home to find its completely French world.

THE SPEECH led by Haohao Yan

Beijing, 2003 – As the SARS epidemic unravels social norms, three eight-year-old girls discover personal truths during the closing of a school.

CARPAS DAY directed by João Dall’Stella

After an immigration raid, a group of boys help an undocumented girl go to the beach to reunite with her family, unaware that her new friend has a magical secret that will change their lives forever.

May 22nd

THE CYPHER directed by Letia Solomon

With his reputation and a potential record deal at stake, Khalil (Nigel Cox) takes on his opponent Yung Reap (O’Shay Neal) and defends his secret during a freestyle rap competition in Philadelphia.

SIR. THISFORTHAT directed by Thomas Mendolia

A mysterious creature visits a girl from a broken home in her closet and promises her anything she wants … at a price.

UNCLE directed by Jun Hee Han

Yonghan has a failed business, a great girlfriend, and a complicated past, but when her dominant father and daughter show up in Seoul for an unannounced visit, her carefully structured life begins to fall apart.

BIRDBOY directed by Sanjna Bharadwaj

Shielded from his herd on a foggy night on a pier, Birdboy meets a stranger who helps him find his place in the world.

YELLOW GIRL & ME directed by Isabella Issa

Located in the Jamaican countryside, a girl named Nicole waits for her sister, Yellow Girl, to teach her how to swim. Circumstances escalate when Yellow Girl breaks her promise and Nicole realizes she is next in line for a life of sexual abuse.

CACTUS BLOSSOM directed by Samir Oliveros

To regain his wife's love, an old man transforms himself into what he loves the most: a cactus.

For more details about the festival, click here.