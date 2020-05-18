CA Governor Gavin Newsom relaxes some coronavirus restrictions – Up News Info

Citing a trend of declining hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the coronavirus, California Governor Gavin Newsom says the state's stay-at-home order could drastically change in the coming weeks if trends continue.

It launched a new "self-certification" for the local process that could speed up the reopening.

That, he said, could allow professional sporting events to resume without spectators for the first week of June.

The governor said such a reopening would be subject to "deep stipulations … protecting not only the players … but also support personnel." Newsom said his department was working with local leaders and league representatives "from all major sports" on guidelines for such reopens.

Newsom also said that congregational religious services can open "in a few weeks."

The state is also easing some of its requirements that could allow some counties to move faster with the reopening.

The governor told CNN yesterday that if the state did not receive federal money, it would likely be forced to cut police and fire funds, which would be a double whammy in the fire season.

City News Service contributed to this report.