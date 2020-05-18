Bundesliga restart gets record numbers for Sky in Germany – Up News Info

The return of the Budesliga earned record ratings for Sky in Germany with more than six million viewers tuning in to watch top-tier European football for the first time since March on Saturday.

Six games started behind closed doors on Saturday due to the pandemic with two other games played yesterday, although we are still awaiting news of qualifications on Sunday's games.

According to the specialized website DWDL.de, Sky Germany had 3.68 million viewers watching the matches on their local subscription television channels, while an additional 2.45 million viewers watched the & # 39; Konferenz & # 39 ;, a simultaneous broadcast on I live from the five games in the afternoon, on Sky to watch the free news channel.

Saturday's big game was Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 beating against local rival Schalke.

Sky Germany had a market share of 27.4 percent on its pay channels and 18.2 percent on its free channel.

%MINIFYHTML297471c6498d17b13b9c018b22f0f16815%

The home number is more than double the typical audience for a round of matches on Saturday. The games were broadcast by more than 70 broadcasters around the world, according to AFP.

Bundesliga games also had record numbers in the US. USA

The UK, Italy and Spain hope to restart their best soccer leagues next month.