BTS member Jungkook tested negative after visiting the COVID-19 hotspot in Itaewon

NCT 127's Jaehyun, Seventeen's Mingyu, and Astro's Cha Eunwoo, who reportedly joined the K-Pop star overnight, also tested negative for the new coronavirus.

BTS (The Bangtan Boys) member Jungkook and three other K-pop stars tested negative for Covid-19 after visiting a restaurant and bar in an area of ​​Seoul, South Korea, affected by a new coronavirus outbreak.

The heads of the group's management firm and record label Big Hit Entertainment shared news of the negative test after reports in the Asian nation alleged Jungkook, and three fellow stars went out at night to the upscale neighborhood of Itaewon on Dec. 25. April.

The, NCT 127& # 39; s Jaehyun, Seventeen& # 39; s Mingyu and Cha Eunwoo since Star all were negative for the virus, the management teams of each singer confirmed the South Korean Soompi website.

"Jungkook visited a restaurant and bar in the Itaewon neighborhood with his acquaintances. He showed no symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough or fever after the visit," the Big Hit statement said. "He voluntarily received a test for COVID-19 at a government-designated hospital and tested negative."

Unlike some nations, South Korea's businesses, restaurants and bars remain open, but citizens have been told to practice social distancing and that there is an intensive regime of testing and tracing contacts of those who may have been exposed to the virus. Visitors to Itaewon bars who were there between April 24 and May 6 were told to isolate themselves after a person who had been in the area tested positive for the disease on May 6.

Big Hit said in his statement that Jungkook feels "deeply sorry" for "not having faithfully contributed to the social distancing efforts of the entire society."

The managers of the other stars also apologized on behalf of their artists.