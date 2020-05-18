Brooke Shields calls her daughter for & # 39; A ** hole Move & # 39; after getting hit in the face in the TikTok video

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Endless Love & # 39; is & # 39; completely incredulous & # 39; after her 17-year-old daughter Rowan hit her in the face with her purse to make the viral stealth car prank.

Brooke shields She struggles to deal with the harsh reality of the TikTok world after participating in one of her viral challenges. In her daughter Rowan's latest video, the actress / model unintentionally became the victim of her 17-year-old daughter's car prank.

In the video, the mother-daughter duo was sitting in the car with Rowan pulling her bag out of the back seat. After reaching for something in the bag, she tried to put it back in the back seat while hitting it hard on her mother's face.

While Rowan did it intentionally and Brooke was clearly in the challenge, the "Endless Love" star couldn't help but be surprised by her daughter's sneaky move. "Did you want to do that?" she asked while panting.

Rowan was laughing, replying to her mother, "Yes, are you okay?" Brooke tried to confirm it with her daughter again, "Did you want to do that?" before jokingly yelling at her daughter, "What a pit move!" Then she asked, "What did you have in your bag? I'm going to have a big lip," as Rowan continued to laugh uncontrollably.

But being a good sport, Brooke still posted the video on her Instagram account. "So apparently this was because of a tik tok … utter disbelief !!" so the "The Blue Lagoon" actress wrote in the caption on Monday, May 18.

His fans and followers found the video amusing and entertaining, and one of them commented, "Baahahahaha. It's me. (Sic) Tears. LAUGHING SO HARD. Ouch. While feeling 'sorry' for Brooke, another couldn't help but admit that" it was something funny, "and added:" I hope it didn't hurt too much. "

Feeling for Brooke, a fellow mother shared, "My daughter does the same stunts. Sorry about the light, but I'm glad I'm not alone." A fourth user similarly confessed, "I'm sorry. I have a 15-year-old son who would also think it's fun."

"Much better sport than it would have been," someone else praised the beauty of the 54-year-old screen, while another added, "You are a good mother, I hope you know that my daughter would fly through the moonlight if she did that ".

Meanwhile, someone else suggested that Brooke plans to get some "rebates" from her daughter after teasing her.