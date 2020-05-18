Broncos tackle Hunter Watts leans on Mike Munchak for transition to NFL

The Broncos' offensive line coach Mike Munchak's newest project is 6-foot-8-foot with his arms almost as long as javelins, lost more than 50 pounds during his college career and played left tackle at the level of the Soccer Championship subdivision.

And Munchak was a big reason Hunter Watts, of central Arkansas, picked the Broncos a few hours after last month's draft.

"I've heard a lot of good things about him and I know there are a lot of veterans, ex-recruits and all kinds of men I can learn from," Watts said in a telephone interview from his home in San Antonio.

The Broncos have six offensive tackles under contract: Garett Bolles, Ja’Wuan James, Elijah Wilkinson, Jake Rodgers, Calvin Anderson, Quinn Bailey, and Watts. They can only have three left, so Watts' odds are long and make the practice team equal to a successful training camp / preseason.

Watts is used to beating the odds. He was recruited mainly from junior high schools. He wasn't a regular starter in Central Arkansas until he was a junior. And he wasn't on the All-Star circuit or on the combine.

But now he's on the same Zoom chats as a player-turned-Hall of Fame coach (Munchak) and two former first-round picks (Bolles / James).

"There have been many different meetings," said Watts. "It's been crazy because this is the longest time I've been with my family (since high school). Right now, I'm focusing on the playbook, keeping fit and preparing to head out to Denver."

Watts landed on the Broncos' radar last year, when Central Arkansas finished 11th in the final coaching survey and repeated as the first team in the All-Southland Conference.

It was another step on an eventful sports trip for Watts, who is married with a young daughter.

San Antonio is a 10-hour drive from the Central Arkansas campus in Conway, until the time UCA staff did not have a recruiter assigned to that area of ​​Texas.

