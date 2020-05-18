Broncos tackle Hunter Watts leans on Mike Munchak for transition to NFL

The Broncos' offensive line coach Mike Munchak's newest project is 6-foot-8-foot with his arms almost as long as javelins, lost more than 50 pounds during his college career and played left tackle at the level of the Soccer Championship subdivision.

And Munchak was a big reason Hunter Watts, of central Arkansas, picked the Broncos a few hours after last month's draft.

"I've heard a lot of good things about him and I know there are a lot of veterans, ex-recruits and all kinds of men I can learn from," Watts said in a telephone interview from his home in San Antonio.

The Broncos have six offensive tackles under contract: Garett Bolles, Ja’Wuan James, Elijah Wilkinson, Jake Rodgers, Calvin Anderson, Quinn Bailey, and Watts. They can only have three left, so Watts' odds are long and make the practice team equal to a successful training camp / preseason.

Watts is used to beating the odds. He was recruited mainly from junior high schools. He wasn't a regular starter in Central Arkansas until he was a junior. And he wasn't on the All-Star circuit or on the combine.

But now he's on the same Zoom chats as a player-turned-Hall of Fame coach (Munchak) and two former first-round picks (Bolles / James).

"There have been many different meetings," said Watts. "It's been crazy because this is the longest time I've been with my family (since high school). Right now, I'm focusing on the playbook, keeping fit and preparing to head out to Denver."

Watts landed on the Broncos' radar last year, when Central Arkansas finished 11th in the final coaching survey and repeated as the first team in the All-Southland Conference.

It was another step on an eventful sports trip for Watts, who is married with a young daughter.

San Antonio is a 10-hour drive from the Central Arkansas campus in Conway, until the time UCA staff did not have a recruiter assigned to that area of ​​Texas.

"One of our other assistants had a boy I knew in San Antonio who said there was a 6-foot-8-foot boy who really didn't have anything," said central Arkansas offensive line coach Gunnar Boykin.

Boykin, then the Bears' offensive line assistant coach, began watching the Watts high school tape.

"Very crude," Boykin said. "You could tell he was moving well and he was huge, but he hadn't made it. But he had a lot of skill. Every time you have a guy who is 6-8 with long arms and hands as big as his, they're not really developed as high school seniors. "

Watts said his offerings included "almost all (junior college program) in Texas," and central Arkansas, northern Arizona and northern Colorado.

Once Watts joined the UCA program in 2016, he didn't wear a red shirt, but he did have to lose weight. A lot of that. Boykin estimates that Watts was "perhaps in the 370s, 380s, in high school." Watts said he was 347 years old as a college freshman and currently weighs 317 pounds.

"I spoke to one of the UCA strength trainers and he didn't know much about the nutritional side and the proper ways (to diet)," said Watts. "We sat down, set some targets for a 'target weight' and followed it."

Watts won the left tackle job of the 2018 spring practice and started his last two years. Did Boykin think he was training an NFL prospect?

"I saw a guy the size of the NFL, there's no question about that," he said. “It was pretty consistent (in 2019) and as the season progressed, it improved. He was the size and it was just a matter of whether he would do the job and he did it. "

Watts said: "The only thing I needed to focus on (entering last year) was to be stronger with my technique and more aggressive in (certain) situations."

The Arkansas center hosted the state of Illinois in a second-round game of the FCS last year. The Bears' offense was mostly contained (246 yards) in a 24-14 loss. On the tape, Watts seemed to move well laterally and knew how to use his length to deflect runners out and how to get in the way of a career blocker. When he got into trouble, it was usually because he was out of balance.

The Bears averaged 382.4 yards per game and their season included a victory at FCS Western Kentucky. Boykin said the Broncos sent a scout to UCA "more than once."

After the draft, Watts chose the Broncos over Cincinnati, Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, and Las Vegas.

Going from FCS to the NFL is a huge leap, but Watts feels like he's ready to drive.

"I know some people look down on me because I'm (from FCS)," he said. "But we still have a lot of talent and being able to face some guys who are in the league helps because I will have a plan."