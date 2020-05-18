Brian Austin Green insists that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are not the villains in their split

WENN / Avalon

Confirming that he and his wife of almost 10 years have resigned, the 'BH90210' reveals that the two of them had "really been trying to be apart" since the end of 2019.

Brian Austin Greenthe marriage with Megan fox It is over, but he refuses to blame anyone. The former star of "Beverly Hills, 90210"He spoke about the end of his nearly 10 years of marriage in a new episode of his" Context with Brian Austin Green "podcast, and he spoke about the recent departure of his estranged wife with Kelly machine gun.

Addressing the romance rumors between his estranged wife and the "Glass House" rapper, the 46-year-old actor said during the episode on Monday, May 18, "Megan and I have talked about him. They are just friends right now." . He added: "I trust her judgment, she has always had a good judgment. I don't want people to think that she or he is a villain or that I was somehow a victim."

On Fox's closeness to MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, Green said: "He met this guy, Colson, on set … I never met him." Still, he noted on the podcast that he had dreamed, during the time she was filming "Midnight on the Switchgrass"With the rapper, they were distant about. When it happened after she returned, she told him that he felt more like her when they weren't together."

In addressing their separation, Green emphasized, "None of us did anything to each other. She has always been honest with me. I have always been honest with her." She added: "We have had an incredible relationship. I will always love her. And I know that she will always love me and I know that when it comes to family, what we have built is really cool and really special."

"There is this sense of loss of 'How do I continue with this great part of my life that I have always known, loved and shared the changes? How does that landscape look? How does that life look? Megan and I talk about it a lot, and a big concern for both of us, "he explained. "People talk a lot about the fact that he's younger than me and all of that, but he's really a responsible person, and he really loves children and cares about their life and their experience. And we talk about it."

The Sean Healy of "Anger control"He also revealed that he and he both"Jennifer's body"The actress" has really been trying to separate "since the end of 2019. However, she couldn't help but get excited saying:" It sucks when life changes and something you're used to, what you're & # 39; You've been trying for 15 years and you don't fall apart, but you change. "

Green added that "she really [doesn't] want Megan and I to disagree … she has been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that." In addition, he noted that despite their separation, the two "will continue to take family vacations and family holidays and will really make that a focus for children."

Green started dating Fox in 2004. They got engaged in 2006, before resigning in 2009. A year later, they announced their engagement only to get married days later. In August 2015, Fox filed for divorce, but the two got back together in 2016. They have three children together, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.