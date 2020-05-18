Home Entertainment Brian Austin Green hinted that he is divorcing Megan Fox with an...

Brian Austin Green hinted that he is divorcing Megan Fox with an Instagram post

At least they had a good race.

As you probably know, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been together for over a decade.

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

the Beverly Hills, 90210 Star started dating Megan in 2004 after meeting on the set of Hope faithand they were married in 2010.

Megan filed for divorce in 2015, but changed her mind after becoming pregnant with her third child, Journey, and filed for divorce.

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic via Getty Images

It seemed like they had completely reconciled, but Brian's latest Instagram post suggests otherwise.

All signs point to another Hollywood couple splitting up amid the pandemic. Oh well, they had a good race!

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

