Brian Austin Green breaks the silence about his breakup and that of Megan Fox

Brian Austin Greenhe's talking about the end of his 10-year marriage to Megan fox.

About the latest episode of his podcast … with Brian Austin Green the star confirms that he and Megan are "trying to separate." He explains that he and the Transformers The actress began taking separate paths in late 2019, but fans are only now learning about their separation as they made an "early decision not to comment,quot; on their relationship.

"I wanted it to come out of my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me and then that's it," he announces. "I don't want to have to talk about this anymore." Brian adds that Megan shares this sentiment, along with her rumored boyfriend. Kelly machine gun, whom Brian calls by his real name Colson.

She then goes on to describe the "beginning,quot; of the end of their relationship, because she wants people to "understand,quot; her decision to separate.