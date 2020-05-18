Brian Austin Green breaks the silence about his breakup and that of Megan Fox

Brian Austin Greenhe's talking about the end of his 10-year marriage to Megan fox.
About the latest episode of his podcast … with Brian Austin Green the star confirms that he and Megan are "trying to separate." He explains that he and the Transformers The actress began taking separate paths in late 2019, but fans are only now learning about their separation as they made an "early decision not to comment,quot; on their relationship.
"I wanted it to come out of my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me and then that's it," he announces. "I don't want to have to talk about this anymore." Brian adds that Megan shares this sentiment, along with her rumored boyfriend. Kelly machine gun, whom Brian calls by his real name Colson.
She then goes on to describe the "beginning,quot; of the end of their relationship, because she wants people to "understand,quot; her decision to separate.
Brian reveals that in the fall of last year Megan left him and his children to shoot a movie for 5 weeks, during which he dreamed that they separated. He describes: "About 3 weeks after she left and shot, I had a dream, that most people dream of, but I never remember my dreams … but I had the dream that she returned from work and that we were distant, that things were wrong, that things were rare. "
The next day, he texted her about her dream and she was "shocked,quot; by his experience, but was assured that everything was "fine."
However, he says that once she returned, they began to behave "almost exactly,quot; as they did in their dream. "But, I gave her a few weeks, I guess you know, she's been out of the country, she's late, she's been filming nights, I have to give her some time to recover a little bit and come back to life." And so I did, "he recalls.
When he confronted her about her perceived distance from the text, she said they would talk about it later, which he felt was not a "very good,quot; sign.
Her intuition would prove correct, as she would later tell him that she was happier to be alone. He remembers: "She said, 'You know, I realized, while I was out of the country working alone, that I felt more like myself, and that I liked more during that experience, and I think it may be something worth worth trying for me. & # 39; And, I was surprised and upset about it, but I can't be upset with her, and I wasn't upset with her because that, she didn't ask to feel that way, it wasn't a choice that she done, that's how he honestly felt. "
After having that difficult conversation, they decided to "take some space,quot; to discover what their future would hold for them.
But as the weeks went by "reality began to sink,quot; and they realized that they would rather end things as soon as possible to avoid a "volatile situation,quot;, as they have seen with other couples.
"There is no reason for her to be (that way) with us. None of us did anything to each other, she has always been honest with me and I have always been honest with her," he explains. "And I know that she will always love me and I know that when it comes to family, what we've built is really cool and really special. So we decided to make sure we don't lose that. No matter what we always are we are friends and we are a united front with children. "
Despite being on the same page about their relationship, he says this has been a "big change,quot; for both of them.
For his part, Brian speculates that his hope that they would be together "for life,quot; made him "accommodating,quot; to their marriage.
At the end of the day, the BH90210 He says he is talking about this because he does not want Megan or Colson to be "reviled,quot; in this situation. "I don't want this Colson guy, whom I have never met, to whom she said nothing but kind things, I do not want him to be reviled because nobody did anything wrong. It is not that we parted or anything because someone cheated or someone hurt someone, "he insists. "I feel like sometimes people are on paths in life and you're on the same path, and you walk that path together, and things work and then the paths sometimes separate.
But Brian also acknowledges that after 15 years of being with Megan, "feelings,quot; can "raise their ugly heads,quot; and their separation could become messy. However, he doesn't want to "lose,quot; Megan as his friend.
He also admits that a post he shared on Sunday "was not meant to be cryptic," he just wanted to "be heard,quot; in the situation.
And while Megan doesn't want to talk about their separation on a public level, the actor says he told her that MGK is just a good friend, "what she needed,quot; while processing her separation. And he adds, "I don't want to be looked at negatively or looked at negatively for doing that. That's what good people do. Good people step forward and help people who need help. And that's what he's doing. "
This is the third time that parents of three have announced their separation, the first time in 2009.
