Bow Wow has a message for groupies flying during the pandemic: "They are willing to die from a cash application alert."

Roommates, as the country gradually begins to open up again, that means air travel is also starting to increase, but Bow Wow has a message for all the groupies who are still flying despite the coronavirus outbreak. He turned to social media to post a detailed message to women who "flew,quot; and put their health at risk of influence.

Bow Wow is no stranger to putting his opinions on social media, so it's no surprise his recent comments. Posting on his Instagram stories, he called the groupies calls and let them know that traveling during the pandemic is definitely not the movement.

Bow Wow wrote the following message:

"They say it's not safe to fly. What are you doing hoes? Get on the plane and take (p *** y) on a national pandemic tour. Hoes flying more than ever today. They are willing to die from an app alert Cash, new location, some hookah and (d ** k.) "

Meanwhile, he recently showed his mother Teresa great love on Mother's Day when he gave her a very expensive gift. Bow Wow bought his mother a new 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i, priced at $ 100K at the BMW dealer in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

%MINIFYHTML9e5367032af0f446a41f9a94d12f0e3715%

In the caption of the video of the delivery of the car, he wrote: "Happy birthday, happy mother's day, come here and get this, man. I spent most of my morning up here.

We wonder what your next opinion will be.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!