Beyonce accused of unfair treatment of & # 39; Savage (Remix) & # 39; by Megan Thee Stallion

Many music lovers are not happy that the singer of & # 39; Baby Boy & # 39; She barely promoted Megan's new song featuring Bey, while using her Instagram account to promote her collaboration with Chloe x Halle.

The hype surrounding Megan Thee Stallion"Savage (Remix)" is spoiled with the accusation that Beyonce Knowles is not doing enough to support the song, in which it appears. While her mother, Tina Lawson, shared her reaction to Bey's scream about the song, the R&B diva herself barely tweeted or posted about it on her Instagram account.

It makes people feel more irritated when Bey visited his Instagram page to promote another collaboration in which he appears, "Do It" Chloe x Halle who are signed with their label. "DO IT NOW," he simply wrote on Friday, May 15 along with a snippet of the song.

Since then, people have expressed their displeasure that Beyonce never gives the same treatment to boost "Savage (Remix)". "PROMOTE SAVINGS", an apparent angry Megan fan simply demanded in the comment section.

Accusing Beyonce of unfair treatment, a second user commented, "So you can promote this … but you can't promote the wild remix." Another asked angrily, "THIS IS NOT YOUR SONG, THEREFORE BECAUSE IT DOES NOT PROMOTE SALVATION."

But many of the Beyhives have come to the defense of their favorite artists. Responding to the criticism, someone argued: "Wild is not YOUR song, she & # 39; promoted it & # 39; when she blessed with her voice, some of you will be pregnant …"

Another echoed the sentiment: "Savage didn't need B to 'promote him', did he? In the millisecond he fell, we all heard him … Chloe is her protégé. You know B is calculated. She knows exactly what he's doing. Wild is fine. "

"Savage did not need Beyonce's mentions. She knows we will listen to her anyway. She is trying to build these two artists so they can also be successful like she and Meg," said another user in a similar way. Someone else added: "These are her artists on HER label … she can promote what she wants when she's (protected by email) being wild (remix) was a promotion in itself."