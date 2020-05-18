Enemies of AFC North warned: Ben Roethlisberger's beard is trimmed.

Eight months ago, the Steelers quarterback underwent surgery to repair his right elbow due to a season-ending injury sustained in the Week 2 loss to the Seahawks. After surgery, a shaved Roethlisberger made a promise.

"I am not going to shave or cut my hair until I can throw a soccer ball again," Roethlisberger said in a flashback video on his social media accounts. Throw it at one of my teammates, a legitimate NFL pass. "

On Monday, he kept his word. After training with running back James Conner and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer and completing some impressive passes on the field at Chuck Knox Stadium at Quaker Valley High School, Roethlisberger immediately visited Norman's Cut N Edge barber shop in Sewickley, Penn. and it was cleaned.

"He's back," proclaims Smith-Schuster cheerfully at the end of the video. "Stay tuned."

There has been no official update from the team on Roethlisberger's status yet, although they did share their video on Twitter. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told fans in a conference call last week that the quarterback's rehabilitation was progressing on schedule.

"He's doing very well so far," said Tomlin last week. "He is in excellent physical condition. Rehabilitation in regards to the injury itself is going well. I hear nothing but positive reports from that point of view. There have been no hits along the way."

The Steelers and Roethlisberger head office have maintained throughout their recovery process that it will be ready for the start of the 2020 NFL season.

"I think the possibility is real that he could be a better soccer player coming out of this surgery, as much as he could be a more regressive player," said general manager Kevin Colbert at the NFL combine. "So I think we have to give that go-ahead and, again, I am encouraged and excited about where it can go."