Bella Thorne's older sister Dani Thorne is essentially her twin

It is not uncommon for siblings to be somewhat similar to each other, but for Bella Thorne and her older sister Dani Thorne, the resemblance is strange. It's safe to say that Dani Thorne and Bella Thorne are essentially twins. If it weren't for other photos from her childhood showing that the sisters who are four years apart at a time were of different heights, it would be hard to believe they weren't twins. In addition to looking the same, it seems that Bella and Dani also have many similar characteristics. Both sisters are aware of their strange similarity and seem to never tire of hearing from others.

Dani Thorne is also an actress and DJ. He was born on January 19, 1993 and is 27 years old. Bella was born on October 8, 1997 and is 22 years old. It's amazing to see how much the sisters look alike and it doesn't take long for people to see photos of the two together and ask if they are twins.

You can see several photos of Dani and Bella Thorne taken together that sparked many comments and questions below.

See this post on Instagram Forced to stop traveling and only work from home. Now I can spend more quality time with my lil b <3 Use moments like these to create more memories with your loved ones. Try connecting with each other, having long convos, playing board games, cooking together, organizing your house, crossing out tasks on your to-do list (remember how you didn't have time for that), binging, playing with your animals, tarot cards, and don't forget to add some yoga at home 😉 u guys make quarantine more enjoyable ily @bellathorne @charliedepew @krischelle_mua @ouranimals 💚😷🦠 hope everyone makes the most of this time and stays safe and healthy. Give your family and friends all the love! The world will go through this together. But the first step is to stay in your damn house! I love you guys 💓 A post shared by Dani Thorne (@dani_thorne) on March 15, 2020 at 11:03 a.m. PDT

A user posted the following comment after viewing the photos of the sisters.

"💗 Who's older? Bella or Danie? I'm a twin💕"

It is not clear if the question was referring to years or minutes.

In other photos, it's sometimes hard to tell if you're looking at Dani or Bella! In Dani's photo below, the resemblance was amazing!

Here is another photo of Danie and Bella Thorne where they look identical.

Even Bella Thorne refers to Dani as her twin! In the photos below, Bella shared the following title.

"Very grateful for my twin❤️ @dani_thorne,quot;

What do you think about the similarity of Dani Thorne and Bella Thorne? Dani has just released new music and those who visit his Instagram account or Bella's official account will get all the necessary information.

What you think? Do you think Bella and Dani look like twins?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



