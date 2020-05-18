Bella Thorne's boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo calls her the best girlfriend in the world

Bella Thorne's boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo called her the sexiest girlfriend in the world and fans love sweetness. Bella is definitely not your stereotypical cookie cutter girl and is not defined by traditional roles, but when it comes to love, it seems like she and Benjamin have a fairy tale relationship. Benjamin is crazy about Bella and shows his love for her in various ways. The Italian-born singer is striking and Bella and the two have been together for over a year.

Benjamin shared photos of Bella in a black baseball cap, a tight black mini dress, thigh-high boots, and fishnet stockings. Bella's long red hair flowed past her shoulders and she combined the look with simple gold jewelry, including several layered necklaces, some rings, and multiple bracelets.

Although each relationship has its difficult moments, it seems that Benjamin and Bella continue to work through them and find their way for each other.

You can see the post where Benjamin called Bella the sexiest girlfriend in the world below.

Benjamin showed Bella his love on Valentine's Day, where he presented the 22-year-old with dozens and dozens of roses. A video of Benjamin's romantic surprise for Bella went viral when she was blindfolded and then opened her eyes to see what Benjamin had done for her.

You can watch that video below.

Benjamin also posted a sweet message to Bella on her first anniversary.

He shared the following.

“Thank you for being yourself no matter what and for teaching me the meaning of love and life: you are the smartest, funniest, sexiest, craziest and most beautiful creature that has ever set foot on planet earth. I miss you so much, you deserve all the love and flowers my heart and my bank account can afford. "

You can see the full anniversary message Benjamin shared below.

See this post on Instagram %MINIFYHTMLf103d6a64552419d86cdb7439101299615% About a year ago, out of nowhere you landed as a UFO alien in my very normal Italian pop star life and screwed up all my plans for a scandalous weekend and summer in Coachella in Ibiza and Mykonos. It is safe to say that this was without a doubt the best thing that has ever happened to me, I thank you forever my beautiful girl, God bless the moment I put my shyness aside to send you random text messages and say "let's go out,quot;. Thank you for being yourself no matter what and for teaching me the meaning of love and life: you are the smartest, funniest, sexiest, craziest and most beautiful creature that has ever set foot on planet earth. I miss you so much, you deserve all the love and flowers that my heart and my bank account can afford. By the way, I am writing so many songs about you, one ballad after another, now I am the softest and most romantic bitch in history and I am proud to hug her. When I return to Los Angeles, I will serenade you to the point where you will throw me out of your crib. I may have to call the police or I'll continue on the sidewalk singing, screaming, and sweating in the sun like Bruce Springsteen on stage after a 3-hour concert, and that's because the neighborhood and the whole damn world need to know how much you I want. Ben A post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@ b3nm) on April 17, 2020 at 9:52 a.m. PDT

What do you think of Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne? Would you be sad if the couple separated?

