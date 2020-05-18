Bartolo Colon wants MLB to return with Mets, or any team that & # 39; wants an old & # 39;

In these dark and difficult times, there is one man Major League Baseball needs now more than ever: Big Sexy.

Bartolo Colón hasn't thrown a major league pitch since September 2018, but the 47-year-old future is not ready to give up his professional career.

"I thought last year maybe I would have the chance," Colón said in a video call with ESPN. "I know if it didn't happen last year, this year would be less likely. I'm getting older and the game is about the young pitchers coming. When you grow up, the teams no longer need your services."

Colón said that if he could choose any team to play, it would be the Mets. Of his 21 MLB seasons, he said his favorite years were 2014-2016, which included the Mets' World Series appearance in 2015. Colón made seven appearances in the bullpen during that postseason run, posting a 2.08 ERA. with seven strikeouts in 8.2 inning.

"That Mets team was really something special," he said. "I played with 10 teams, but with the Mets, the way all those players treated me, how the entire franchise treated me, from the front desk to the kitchen staff, it was amazing. And the Mets fans are the best " At first, when they laughed at me every time the helmet fell off, at first I felt uncomfortable, but when I saw how much the fans enjoyed it, I asked for a bigger batting helmet to make it fall more because it was too much fun for them. "

"If it were up to me, I would retire with the Mets," added Colon. "I would like my career to end in New York."

MORE: This is what Bartolo Colón looked like for every MLB team he has played for

%MINIFYHTML5e845a86b30b28df6393500aadc27d0615%

While he may prefer the Mets, Colón expressed his gratitude to the Yankees for bringing him back to the big leagues in the 2011 season. Colón was entering his 38-year season and had missed all of the previous year due to continued pain in the right shoulder and elbow, as well as rotator cuff, ligament, and tendon damage.

"Signing with the Yankees was something special because they were the ones who brought me back, thanks to Tony Peña. They were the ones who gave me a chance," he said. "When manager Joe Girardi called me into his office and said," We have a role for you, but it would be a relief, "I told Tony to tell him that he would accept whatever role they had for me, and Girardi told him to go to home and think about it overnight. And I said I didn't have to think about it at all, all I wanted was to be in the major leagues, even as a bat child. "

That is a feeling that you still have today.

"If I had the opportunity, I would play in any league; I would go anywhere," he said. "If any major league team wants an old man, I'm available!"

If he never pitches again in the big leagues, Colon, a native of the Dominican Republic, can hang himself on a successful career. He is the all-time winning Latino pitcher in MLB history with 247 career wins. He surpassed Nicaraguan Dennis Martinez's 245 mark on August 7, 2018 in an 11-4 win with the Rangers over the Mariners, in which he pitched seven innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits.