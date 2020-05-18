Barbz Mad in Usher for calling Nicki Minaj a & # 39; Product & # 39; by Lil & # 39; Kim

WENN

Rapper & # 39; U Got It Bad & # 39; inadvertently shades hit maker & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; while weighing the possible battle & # 39; Verzuz & # 39; between Nicki and Kim during a live Instagram chat with Swizz Beatz.

Usher has incurred Barbz's wrath. The R&B singer inadvertently cast a shadow on Nicki Minaj during an Instagram live chat with Swizz beatz as he talks about possible "Verzuz" battles that fans are begging for.

During their discussion on Sunday, May 17, they brought some "Verzuz" battles involving Lil & # 39; Kim that the fans want a lot "I see a lot, Lil & # 39; Kim versus Foxy Brown. So I see a lot – Lil & # 39; Kim vs. Nicki? I see a lot of that, "Swizz told Usher.

Usher thinks the last battle is impossible and says, "No, Nicki is a product of Kim." Her comment quickly got reactions from social media users when Swizz alerted "Yes!" Hitmaker, "You're already in vogue on Twitter right now, by the way." He continued enthusiastically, "This is the Verzuz effect, King. See you on Twitter! This is special, this is fun."

Usher did not elaborate on his comment, but given his record with Nicki, he might not want to disrespect him. She joined Harajuku Barbie in 2010's "Lil & # 39; Freak", while also working with Kim when she appeared on her song "Just Like Me".

This did not stop people from commenting on Usher's claim that Nicki was a "product" of Kim. According to the award-winning singer, one commented, "Of course she is the product, Kim is the blue print." An Instagram user reminded others: "You are all really stupid to think that you are not … she said it many times. Kim influenced her and opened doors that allowed her to be the superstar that she is today."

While acknowledging that Nicki was influenced by Kim, a third person thinks that the Trinidad and Tobago-born femcee has grown beyond that. "I mean she has always shown Kim love as she should, Kim paved the way in the way that I will never take that away from her … but let's face it, Nick has overcome being 'a product of Lil Kim'. I know you all don't want to hear the TRUTH ….. I just wanted Nick and Kim to crush anything and make a success together, "wrote the user.

Another similarly said of the "Starships" raptor, "Nicki has outdone Lil Kim in every way possible … Nicki also gave us some of her sexiest song versus song … they always discredited her."

Others criticized Usher for making such a disrespectful comment about Nicki. "She was not a product when he asked for a feature," said one of Justin BieberThe mentor. Another who disagreed with Usher commented, "Nicki Minaj is in her own lane! Give her your damn respect. You all kept these colored wigs … and that lollipop photo … Kim great, but Nicki's pen set is unmatched! " "

In addition to not having Usher's comment, someone replied, "HOW WHAT?! Nicki's music is not comparable to Kim's at all. Her music style is different and everyone knows it. A few wings and appearances don't they mean nothing. And if we talk about & # 39; product & # 39; Bc of style, then let's talk about how Kim is a product of Cher and Virgin"