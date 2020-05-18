Barack Obama makes reference to Tiger King in graduation speech

Barack Obama revealed that he is a fan of Tiger king during his Graduate Together speech.

The former president of EE. USA He delivered a speech to celebrate America's high school seniors, in which he referenced the hit Netflix show.

"As much as I'm sure you love your parents," he said, "I bet being stuck at home with them and playing board games or watching Tiger king on television it's not exactly how you imagined the last months of your senior year. "

"The curtain has also been drawn on another harsh truth, something that we all have to accept once our childhood comes to an end," he added.





“Were all those adults you used to think in charge and knew what they were doing? It turns out they don't have all the answers. Many of them don't even ask the right questions. So if the world is going to get better, it will be up to you.

"That realization may be a little intimidating, but I hope it is also inspiring."

Tiger king It has proven to be one of Netflix's biggest hits to date. The documentary series details the extraordinary events at Joe Exotic's big cat sanctuary and his subsequent 22-year prison sentence, which he is currently serving, on a number of charges, including murder for hire.

Exotic seeks Donald Trump's presidential forgiveness.

