Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert await baby No. 3

And another baby makes five!

Bachelor Nation & # 39; s Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert we are expecting a third child together! The couple, who met and fell in love with Bachelor in Paradise, announced the pregnancy news on Monday morning, along with a sweet family photo.

"HERE WE GROW AGAIN! It feels so good to finally be able to talk about this pregnancy!" Jade told her followers on Instagram on Monday. "If they noticed that I haven't been on social media in the past few months, it's because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, in addition to caring for two children during a pandemic."

"Although this time it has its uncertainties, we are very grateful and excited for this baby," he continued. "I really believe that babies born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers."