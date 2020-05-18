Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert await baby No. 3

And another baby makes five!
Bachelor Nation & # 39; s Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert we are expecting a third child together! The couple, who met and fell in love with Bachelor in Paradise, announced the pregnancy news on Monday morning, along with a sweet family photo.
"HERE WE GROW AGAIN! It feels so good to finally be able to talk about this pregnancy!" Jade told her followers on Instagram on Monday. "If they noticed that I haven't been on social media in the past few months, it's because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, in addition to caring for two children during a pandemic."
"Although this time it has its uncertainties, we are very grateful and excited for this baby," he continued. "I really believe that babies born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers."
"We are more than happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another brother and that our children are so close!" Jade wrote, adding the hashtags # partyof5 # babynumber3.
Jade and Tanner welcomed their first child, Emmy, in 2017. The couple, who married in 2016, welcomed their son Brooks last year. Jade later revealed that she "accidentally,quot; gave birth inside the main closet of her southern California home.
"I have still been processing the impact of all of this, as this was not all I had planned, but I am very grateful for every person who helped bring our son to the world safely," Jade told her fans over the summer. past. , adding that his water broke, and 75 minutes later he welcomed a "healthy baby as he grabbed a bench in our closet."
