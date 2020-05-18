Ava DuVernay and Netflix want when they see us ex-DA suit fired – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Having seen a lawsuit against Emmy winners and Peabody Award nominees When they see us In the miniseries released, Netflix and Ava DuVernay aim today to get the defamation action of former Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein, also dismissed.



"Plaintiff's Claims Fail Under First Amendment As A Matter Of Law," All Three Presentations By Oscar-Nominated Director, Coil And Co-Defendant Says Monday WTSU producer / writer Attica Locke. "Material misrepresentation is essential to any defamation claim and is an element that the plaintiff must establish," says the motion to dismiss it filed today in the federal court record in response to former Deputy New York County District Attorney Fairstein by the wide dissemination of damages and apologies seeking initial complaint of March 18.

Here, the series is an artistic dramatization of controversial and controversial historical events. Plaintiff's complaint that the Series' representation of her is "false" because she "represents (s) it in places it has never been" and "puts words in her mouth" that "she never uttered" is simply a non sequitur "movement adds.

The context is obvious: not all scenes and dialogues are transcripts of actual conversations, but involve "selective editing of the actual story not only by time but also by clarity, flow, and emotional impact," the paper by 36 pages of attorneys at the offices of Dentons US LLP declares. "Another district judge recently acknowledged that by dismissing the defamation claims based on the Series by an interrogation training company."

On March 23, the US District Court Judge. The US, Manish Shah, removed the effort started in October 2019 by John E. Reid & Associates about their problem with a reference to the company's controversial interrogation technique in all four parts When They See Us.

Here, Netflix, DuVernay and Locke want the matter to end by jurisdiction because neither of them has anything to do with the state of Florida, where Fairstein filed and recently moved. Correspondingly, in a separate document, the parties want this latest case against the WTSU to be stopped under California's anti-SLAPP statutes and protesting freedom of expression, just like the Constitution.

In her legal coup earlier this year, Fairstein used a tone similar to her June 2019 Wall Street Journal op-ed, claiming that WTSU portrayed her as a "racist and unethical villain who is determined to imprison children Innocents of color at any cost. "The only time that the head of Manhatten DA's sex crimes unit insists that his portrayal portrayed by Felicity Huffman in the miniseries" is a complete fabrication and easily contradicted by evidence in the public record. "

At the time, Netflix said "Linda Fairstein's frivolous lawsuit is without foundation." Today they made that POV a little more official

"Equally clear is that the Series has a different point of view: that of the Five," the defendants said in their mutual presentations in the central district of the Sunshine State. "Having told their side of the story, the First Amendment it does not allow the Claimant to silence her history and belief, based on the facts that led to her exoneration, that the prosecution she helped lead was a colossal injustice. "

When They See Us dramatically depicts the already very dramatic and sloppy race to justice against five young men falsely accused in the near-fatal 1989 rape of a woman who was running in Central Park. With the five beaten by the media, Donald Trump and the police, Fairstein had a very public presence in the various cases and trials that followed. At the time, the now crime novelist and former client of ICM Partners took much credit for the convictions of Rayomond Santana, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, and Korey Wise.

Wrong convictions became clear decades later.

In 2001, rapist and serial killer Matias Reyes confessed to the attack while behind bars for another crime; His statements were confirmed by DNA evidence and knowledge of the scene. While the Five Released eventually saw their names cleared in 2014 after a long and lengthy effort, Reyes was never prosecuted for the rape because the Empire State's statute of limitations on such sex crimes had expired.