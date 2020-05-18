Audrina Patridge says Kristin Cavallari will be fine amid divorce

Kristin Cavallari& # 39; s Hills the ladies have it back.
Almost a month has passed since the news of the reality star and her husband came out. Jay CutlerDivorce after almost seven years of marriage. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," the exes announced in coincidental statements on social media on April 26. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. "
In court filings, the two cited different separation dates, but both were in April.
Now, as his divorce case continues to unfold, his famous Hills the co-stars have nothing but support for the founder of Uncommon James and mother of three.
"I think Kristin will be better,quot; Spencer pratt said in Speidi's podcast Monday. "I am excited for your new chapter, I hope that in The hillsyou know, dating. "
While that remains to be seen considering that he currently does not appear on MTV. New starts Renaissance, Audrina Patridgecan be an experienced shoulder to lean on when you filed for divorce from your husband for less than a year, Corey Bohan, in 2017 after they received a daughter together a year earlier.
"Divorce is difficult. However, it will overcome it," he said. "We talked a little bit two or three weeks ago when it all came out the first time. She just needs time to process and feel, it's literally almost like mourning a divorce death."
"There are ups and downs of fighting and being so sad and thinking, 'Did I do the right thing?' It's like an emotional roller coaster ride," Patridge described.
However, they don't seem concerned about her.
"Kristin will be fine. She's a tough girl," said Patridge.
"She is one of the toughest, most amazing and powerful women," said Montag.
"I guarantee that she writes a New York Times Best seller, How to get divorced and win"Pratt joked.
As Montag stated: "We are totally Team Kristin."
