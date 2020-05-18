Audrina Patridge says Kristin Cavallari will be fine amid divorce

Kristin Cavallari& # 39; s Hills the ladies have it back.

Almost a month has passed since the news of the reality star and her husband came out. Jay CutlerDivorce after almost seven years of marriage. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," the exes announced in coincidental statements on social media on April 26. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. "

In court filings, the two cited different separation dates, but both were in April.

Now, as his divorce case continues to unfold, his famous Hills the co-stars have nothing but support for the founder of Uncommon James and mother of three.