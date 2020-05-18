Asus unveils new Google Meet video conferencing hardware for offices

Asus has announced new video conferencing hardware designed to run Google Meet meetings (through 9to5Google) The new kit includes a small computer that runs calls, an external speaker, and depending on the configuration you buy, you may also get a camera and a touch screen. The hardware could come in handy for office conference rooms that rely on Google Meet as their video conferencing tool of choice (once entering the office becomes more common, of course).

The computer, which Asus calls Google Meet Compute System, has an Intel Core i7 processor, a 128GB SSD, and a magnetic chassis so you can connect it to the included mount or mount it more easily out of sight, according to ASUS. It also has several ports, which you can see in the image below:

Designed for conference rooms with up to eight people, the Starter Kit and Small / Medium Room Kit give you a camera with a 120-degree field of view and the ability to zoom up to 4X without losing 720p quality image , according to Asus.

There's also a large room kit, which is designed to zoom in on conferences with up to 20 people and can be used with Logitech's Pro 2 PTZ camera, according to the Asus website. The PTZ Pro 2 captures 1080p video and offers 10X zoom. However, the large room kit does not come with that camera. Asus says companies will have to work with their supplier to get it. The Small / Medium Room Kit and Large Room Kit also come with a separate touch screen panel that you can use to manage the call.

The kits will be available in June in 28 countries and come at three different price points, depending 9to5Google: Starter Kit will cost £ 1,650 / € 1,915 (~ $ 2,012), Small / Medium Room Kit will cost £ 1,970 / € 2,320 (~ $ 2,402), and Large Room Kit (which does not include a camera) will cost £ 1,700 / € 1,970 (~ $ 2,073).