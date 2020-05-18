Artist of the week: Ariana Grande

The singer of & # 39; Thank You, Next & # 39; It gives people a reason to smile with their new single while raising money for a good cause and running for first place on the Billboard Hot 100.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of people around the world to stay home in an attempt to prevent further spread of the deadly disease. With remarkable talent and a long time on his hands, Ariana Grande He managed to keep his creative juices flowing.

Collaborating with Justin Bieber Who is under the same direction, the little singer created a love ballad that many people could identify with during the closing. Called "Glued with U", it is about a couple that locks up inside to get to know each other better.

The music video is full of laughs and smiles with cameo appearances from people like Kendall Jenner, Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Demi lovatoand Gwyneth Paltrow. Ariana used the video to introduce her new boyfriend Dalton Gómez while Justin appeared with his wife. Hailey Baldwin.

The song is expected to have an inspiring impact amid the doom and gloom of the global health crisis, but it is deeper than that. All proceeds from the single are donated to fund scholarships for children of front-line workers whose lives have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song received a positive response from fans. He climbed to fourth place on the UK Singles Chart, making him this week's new highest entry across the pond. In the United States, the song ranks first on the Billboard poll of favorite new music with 75 percent of the vote, leaving its rivals for the likes of Kehlani and Chris Brown in the dust

Meanwhile, competition is fierce on the Billboard Hot 100. Doja Catthe remix "Say So" featuring Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallionthe remix "Savage" with Beyonce Knowles, Tekashi 6ix9inenew single "Gooba", and WeekendThe "Blinding Lights" are competing side by side with the number 1. Ariana and Justin join the rally and are expected to explode on the list.

His charity single is predicted to debut so high it has already rocked rival Tekashi69. He is so anxious that he accused Billboard of playing favorites and fixing the ratings. According to emails received by the rapper on Thursday, May 14, "Stuck With U" climbed to number 5 before jumping to number 1 after winning 60,000 units in a few hours.