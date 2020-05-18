Art Ross Trophy 2020: 2019-20 NHL Points Scoring Race Leaders, Past Winners, History

The Art Ross Trophy was decided more or less when the 2019-20 NHL season ended.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was on the run in the scoring career with 110 points in 71 games. While he remained scoreless in the last three games before the season stopped, the German center had 13 points in the Oilers' last 10 games, including five points (four goals, assist) against the Predators on March 2. .

There is now a strong chance that the regular season will not unfold as the talks reportedly focused on the resumption of the team's 20-24 postseason.

So where is everything if the regular season is officially done? So far, it has not been known how things will unfold. But until then, here is everything you need to know about the prestigious trophy.

What is the Art Ross Trophy?

Since the 1947-48 season, the Art Ross Trophy has been awarded to the player who leads the league in points at the end of the regular season.

Awarded 70 times, trophy winners include a who's who of hockey's elite; Gordie Howe, Stan Mikita, Phil Esposito, Guy Lafleur, Jarome Iginla, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid are among the current and future members of the Hall of Fame who have won the award.

Who are the main candidates for 2020?

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl dominated in 2019-20 and was on his way for 127 points before the season stopped. He finished the 2018-19 season in fourth place with 105 points (50 goals, 50 assists), behind Nikita Kucherov (128), his teammate Connor McDavid (116) and Patrick Kane (110).

EQUIPMENT PLAYER GP POINTS PTS PROJECT Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl 71 110 127 Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid 64 97 114 New York Rangers Artemiy Panarin 69 95 112 Boston Bruins David Pastrnak 70 95 111 Colorado avalanche Nathan MacKinnon 69 93 109 Boston Bruins Brad Marchand 70 87 102 Tampa Bay Lightning Nikita Kucherov 68 85 100 Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane 70 84 98 Toronto Maple Leaves Auston Matthews 70 80 94 Buffalo Sabers Jack Eichel 68 78 93 Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau 69 78 93

Who has won the most Art Ross trophies?

The NHL's all-time leading scorer, Wayne Gretzky, also won the award a record 10 times, including seven consecutive seasons from 1980-81 through 1986-87. In fact, from 1981 to 2001, only the name Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, or Jaromir Jagr won the award.

Gretzky also holds the record for most points in a single season with 215 (52 goals, 163 assists), which he scored during the 1985-86 season.

PLAYER NOT. Trophies Wayne Gretzky 10 Gordie Howe 6 6 Mario Lemieux 6 6 Phil Esposito 5 5 Jaromir Jagr 5 5 Stan Mikita 4 4

Who has won the Art Ross Trophy?

Tampa Bay Lightning striker Nikita Kucherov is the current winner of the Art Ross Trophy. His 128 points last season was the most of all time in a single season by a Russian-born player. Alexander Mogilny had the previous record of 127 in 1992-93; however, he lost the Art Ross trophy to Lemieux's 161 points.

