Armory Films and Motor Content launch inaugural Script2Comic contest – Up News Info

Armory Movies (Mudbound, the peanut butter hawk) and motor content (Fall of knights, The founder) is working with Scout Comics, CGC Certified Guaranty Company and Comic Impressions for their new Script2Comic contest that will give the winner a chance to see their script, teleplay, short story or comic script come to life as a comic book series or graphic novel. In addition to that, it will be available for development in a movie or television series and produced by Armory Films and Motor Content.

“Most of the scripts are read by a handful of people, then put on a shelf and never seen again. The public can discover and enjoy comics for years, decades, and even centuries to come, "said Don Handfield of Motor Content, who recently watched his first comic series. Crack adapted to an episode of Steven Spielberg's AppleTV + reboot Amazing stories. "There is no better way for a creator to see his vision come to life, as demonstrated by great stories like Road to Perdition, Watchmen, The Mask, From Hell and Older boy, which originated in the form of a comic. "

Christopher Lemole and Tim Zajaros of Armory Films added in a joint statement: “Some of the most notable film and television shows of our time started out as comics; all of Snowpiercer to Superman to Black Panther and Sword. We sponsored this contest to find the next great story and foster the unique voice behind it. ”

Script2Comic judges include Elgin James, showrunner of Mayan MC; Josh McLaughlin, former president of Focus Features; Trevor Engelson, EP of Nevada; Jon Levin, a former CAA agent who is now head of film and television at Fourward; Adhrucia Apana, EP of Capone; Pop Mhan, comic artist of Flash, Aquaman and Shazam; and Lauren Vilchik, producer of the horror franchise. Cabin fever. More judges will be added in the coming months.

Prize winners will receive special CGC Prize trophy slabs with gold, silver, bronze and white labels, depending on location. These first prize winners will also receive a CGC recorded copy of their published comic, which will be printed by Comic Impressions and published by Scout Comics.

Armory and Motor are working together on the Handfield comic series The dark age and the next historical fiction graphic novel Palindrome by Barbara Marshall and Alex Thompson with art by David Hopkins.

The contest starts today and continues until October 15. The quarterfinals will be announced on October 30, the semifinalists will be announced on November 5, and the finalists and winners will be announced on December 5.