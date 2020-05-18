Ariana Grande responds to Tekashi 6ix9ine's claims that she and Billboard rigged the charts to get the duet with Justin Bieber on top!

Tekashi 6ix9ine accused Ariana Grande and Billboard of manipulating the charts! After all, how could she and Justin Bieber's collaboration "Stuck with U,quot; be number one and not her song "Gooba,quot;?

The singer was quick to applaud the rapper on social media, his flesh only growing amid explosives back and forth.

As fans may know, Ari and Justin & # 39; s Stuck with U collab debuted at the top of the Billboard charts, right above Gooba, the song Tekashi dropped after his release from prison.

He argued that Ari's single had a huge sales surge in the past hour, accusing Billboard of manipulating the results.

She did not hesitate to shoot, and Justin did too at some point!

Ariana responded to the claims against her, but did not mention the rapper's name, although it was obvious she was speaking about her allegations.

Judging by her answer, she was also a bit confused as to why she, as a woman, was the only one attacked by Tekashi despite the song in question being a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

The artist wrote: "I would like to address some things that I don't normally do (this has gone too far) … my fans bought the song. Justin's fans bought the song. OUR fans bought the song (never more than four copies) each, AS THE RULES ARE.) parents are going to ride or die and I thank God every day I have them in my life. not only when they fight for us to win, but because they are some of the best people I know. "

She went on to say in part as well: ‘Sales count more than broadcasts. you can't discredit that as hard as you try. To anyone who is disgusted with their location on the board or who is spending time biting their brains thinking of all the possible ways to discredit working women (and only women for some reason …), I ask that you take a moment to humiliate yourself. Thank you for being here. that people want to listen to you at all. "

%MINIFYHTML28e57e42c968e6e483367c9781cb0f8f15%

In a video he later posted, the rapper congratulated Ariana calling her "talented and beautiful,quot;.

Ad %MINIFYHTML28e57e42c968e6e483367c9781cb0f8f31% %MINIFYHTML28e57e42c968e6e483367c9781cb0f8f31%

However, he also responded to her request to be more humble, arguing that it is not his place to say something like that, since she "will never understand (his) pain,quot;.



Post views:

0 0