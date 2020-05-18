Ariana Grande Releases Extensive Message After New Song Number One: After Claims Billboard Manipulates Charts

Roommates, in the past few days there has been a lot of discussion about Billboard deliberately manipulating charts so that certain artists hit number one, while others don't. Ariana Grande decided to address the claims after her new number one debut with Justin Bieber on this week's Hot 100 chart.

Over the years, various artists have accused Billboard of alleged fraudulent practices to ensure that certain artists achieve the number one spot. Although none of those past claims actually came out, things seem to be much more serious now, as even more artists continue the accusations. Ariana Grande was the last to intervene, but in defense of Billboard and also cast a little shadow on those who try to discredit their position on the list.

Ariana published the following message:

"Thank you to everyone who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. We love uuuuu very much. 🤍 There is much to celebrate today. 🤍 However, I would like to say a few things. Anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers are not the driving force behind anything I do. I am grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful even to be here at all. I didn't have number one for the first five years of my career and it didn't bother me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. My fans are everything to me. I promise I couldn't ask for anything else fucked up. so with this celebration today, I'd like to address some things that I don't normally do (I don't give my energy to drama or weird accusations normally, but this has gone too far) … my fans bought the song. Justin's fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS IS THE RULES). They are horsemen or they are sons of bitches and I thank God every day that I have them in my life. not only when they fight for us to win (even when I ask them not to do it like I did this week) but because they are some of the best people I know. "

She continued, adding:

“Sales count for more than broadcasts. You can't discredit this as hard as you try. to anyone who is disgusted with their location on the chart this week or who is spending their time tormenting their brains thinking of all possible ways to discredit working women (and only women for some reason …). take a moment to humiliate yourself. Thank you for being here. that people want to listen to you. it is a blessed position to be in. I have had many "almost number one,quot; in my career and I never said a damn thing because I am grateful to be here. WANT TO BE LISTENED TO IN EVERYTHING … and you should feel that way too. Congratulations to all of my talented ass buddies in the top ten this week. even number 3 🥰 and thanks to @billboard for this honor. And thanks to everyone who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. I love you all ".

As of now, none of the recent artists accusing Billboard of manipulation have responded to Ariana's post.

