Ariana Grande asks 6ix9ine to humiliate herself after accusing her of card manipulation

Instagram

The successful & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; He has surpassed the Billboard Hot 100 with his collaboration of Justin Bieber, & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39 ;, but the rapper & # 39; Gooba & # 39; suggests that the two bought their way to the top.

Up News Info –

Ariana Grande has shot rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine after he suggested that she and Justin Bieber They bought their way to the top of the American charts.

The pop couple's new song, "Stuck With U," debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, May 18, two points above the rap star, whose "Gooba" bowed to all three.

After picking up a copy of the new countdown, Tekashi posted a video of his home confinement after prison and said, "I want the world to know that Billboard is a lie. You can buy the number one on Billboard."

He added: "They bought half of those things with six credit cards. When we asked where those six credit cards were linked, Billboard said, 'We can't disclose that information' (sic)."

<br />

Angry Ariana quickly rejected the rapper's claims by thanking fans for giving him his third number one debut.

"Anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers are not the driving force behind anything I do," he wrote on social media. "I'm grateful to sing. I appreciate having people who want to listen. I appreciate even being here. I didn't have number one for the first five years of my career and it didn't bother me at all. Because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. My fans are everything to me. I promise I couldn't ask for another damn thing. "

"I would like to address some things that I don't normally do (I don't usually give my energy to the drama or the weird accusations, but this has gone too far) … my fans bought the song. Justin's fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES ARE.) They're ride or die motherf ** kers and I thank God every day I have them in my life. Not just when we fight to win (even when they I ask that they not do it like I did this week) but because they are some of the best people I know. "

%MINIFYHTMLe50ce9777799cd4cae895e65671e45b415%

And she was not done there, adding: "Sales count for more than broadcasts. You can't discredit this as hard as you try. To anyone who is upset with his location on the chart this week or who is spending his time accumulating his Thinking of all possible ways to discredit working women … I ask you to take a moment to humble yourself. Thank you for being here. That people want to listen to you. It is a blessed position to be in (sic). "

He wrapped up his carefully worded tirade by saying, "Congratulations to all my talented ** peers in the top ten this week. Even number 3. And thanks to @billboard for this honor."

<br />

Tekashi responded with a new video on Monday, addressing Ariana directly and saying, "I don't want you to think I'm coming towards you. I'm not saying you don't have talent, I'm not saying you can not sing. You are a beautiful singer, you just don't understand my pain My frustration is from Billboard. I speak for the millions of children who come from nowhere, right. Let me show you something … "

He then revealed an old video of himself and shared television footage of Ariana playing Cat Valentine, before adding that she comes from "a different background", mentioning that her mother "used to pick up cans on the street" while he used to "be a dishwasher ".

He captioned the video, "@arianagrande. All I'm saying is that I worked very hard to get out of Brooklyn NY (New York)," adding that he grew up on welfare, without a father.

<br />

Tekashi concluded his post with: "YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But YOU WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN."