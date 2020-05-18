Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber react after Tekashi 6ix9ine accuses them of buying their No. 1 card

Taylor Swift vs. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber & # 39; s New Music for Charity

Tekashi 6ix9ine is learning first hand that Ariana Grande and Justin BieberFandoms produce serious power in the music world.

The controversial rapper publicly accused pop music powers of fraudulently climbing to the top of the Billboard charts with his recent collaboration, "Stuck With U,quot;. On Monday, Tekashi (whose song "GOOBA,quot; didn't hit first place to land at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100) posted a video on Instagram alleging that his team launched an "investigation,quot; and found that "six credit cards,quot; They were used to buy 30,000 units of the song.

"When we asked where those six credit cards were linked, Billboard said we cannot disclose that information," Tekashi claimed in the video.

Both Ariana and Justin firmly denied the allegations.

"My fans bought the song," Ariana wrote in a long Instagram statement. "Justin's fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES ARE). They are gentlemen or mothers die and I thank God every day I have them in my life. Just when They fight for us to win (even when I ask them not to do it like I did this week) but because they are some of the best people I know. Sales count more than broadcasts. You can't discredit this as hard as you try. "