Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber fought back after rapper 6ix9ine accused them of buying their No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts

Earlier this month, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released a new quarantine-themed song, "Stuck With U," with proceeds donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation. The song debuted at # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
It's a great song that benefits a great cause, so naturally, most people were thrilled to see it at the top of the charts. But one person was angry: rapper 6ix9ine.
6ix9ine's song "Gooba,quot; is currently behind "Stuck With U,quot; at # 3 on the charts. And in a video he just posted on Instagram titled "@billboard CAUGHT CHEATING," the rapper accused Ariana and Justin of buying their # 1 spot.
"Now let me tell you what happened," 6ix9ine told her followers. "Last Thursday, Ariana with & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39; presented 60,000 units the last second."
6ix9ine went on to claim that it launched an investigation into the matter and found that half of those 60,000 units had been purchased with just a few credit cards:
With the research we found this: they bought half of those (units) with six credit cards. When asked where those six credit cards were linked, Billboard said, "We cannot disclose that information."
"Understand this. They bought 30,000 units or so with six credit cards. Six credit cards," he claimed, adding: "Everything is tampered with. Everything is manufactured. You can buy # 1. This is what these artists do. And it's not fair."
Well, Ariana just addressed 6ix9ine's allegations in a long statement on Instagram.
"Anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers are not the driving force behind anything I do," he wrote. "I'm thankful to sing. Thankful to have people who want to listen. Thankful to be here."
"I didn't have number one for the first five years of my career and it didn't bother me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me," he continued.
Ariana went on to explain that she generally does not respond to "drama or strange accusations," but felt that the 6ix9ine video had gone "too far,quot;:
My fans bought the song. Justin's fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS IS THE RULES). They are motherfuckers for a walk or they die and I thank God every day that I have them in my life.
Ariana also called 6ix9ine for pointing her out about Justin Bieber in her video.
"For anyone who is upset with their location on the chart this week or who is spending time tormenting their brains thinking of all possible ways to discredit working women (and only women for some reason …..) I ask you to take a moment to humble yourself. "
She suggested that people in the 6ix9ine position should "be grateful,quot; for the "blessed position,quot; they are in:
I have had many "almost number one,quot; in my career and I never said anything because I am grateful to be here. WANT TO BE LISTENED … and you should feel that way too.
"Congratulations to all of my talented peers in the top ten this week. Even number 3," he concluded, referring to position number 3 on 6ix9ine.
And Justin Bieber defended his # 1 spot on his own Instagram story. He denied 6ix9ine's claim that half of its sales came from six credit cards and wrote, "Don't discredit our fan base with false information."
"If you're going to say his name, be sure to say mine because it's our song," added Justin.
You can read Ariana's full answer to 6ix9ine's allegations below:
