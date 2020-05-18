Apple Stores: Apple will reopen another 25 stores in the US USA, Soon to Surpass 100 Worldwide – Latest News

Apple Inc will reopen this week more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States, the company said, continuing a gradual process that has unlocked doors at nearly a fifth of its retail outlets worldwide.

The iPhone maker closed all of its stores outside of Greater China in March in response to the spread of the coronavirus. It began closing its more than 50 stores in Greater China in January and reopened them in mid-March.

"Our commitment is to reopen our stores when we are confident that the environment is safe," Deirdre O & # 39; Brien, Apple's chief sales officer, wrote in a note on the company's website on Sunday.

Stores will impose social distancing rules, limit occupancy, and some will offer services only on the sidewalk or in the store, he said.

Apple does not disclose the revenue of its retail store. Direct sales, including retail stores, web and corporate sales, accounted for 31% of its $ 260 billion revenue in 2019.

Chief Executive Tim Cook declined last month to provide an outlook for the June quarter, citing the business uncertainty created by the virus. First quarter sales in China, reflecting the closing and closing of stores in that country, were $ 9.46 billion, approximately $ 1 billion less than in the same period of the previous year.

Last week, Apple reopened its first five stores in the United States, requiring customers and employees to undergo temperature controls and wear masks before entering the facility.

Apple has 510 stores worldwide and 271 in the United States.

The 9to5Mac website reported that the company would reopen 10 of its stores in Italy starting Tuesday.

