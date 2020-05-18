Apple Shares Hike After Tech Giant Establishes Reopening of 25 US Stores USA – Up News Info

Apple shares gained 2% to around $ 314 in early trading on Monday after the tech giant described plans to reopen 25 of its stores in the United States.

After being forced to close for two months due to COVID-19, stores in California, Florida and Hawaii are reopening this week, leading to the effort of pandemic-decimated retailers to get back on their feet. Apple operates 271 stores in the US USA It has now reopened 100 stores worldwide after being among the first retailers to close in China and elsewhere as of February.

In a letter to customers, the company on Sunday detailed several steps it is taking to reopen, including temperature controls, required face covers, thorough cleaning, capacity limits, and curb pickup.

"The response to COVID-19 is still ongoing, and we recognize that the return path will have its twists and turns," Vice President of Retail and People Sales Dierdre O’Brien wrote in the letter. "But whatever challenges lie ahead, COVID-19 has only strengthened our faith in people – in our teams, in our clients, in our communities."

Reopens in the United States follow an initial handful on May 11 in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska, all states with relatively low tolls from the pandemic.

Apple shares have returned in recent days to levels last seen in February, when it set a record high of $ 327.85 with split adjustment. Despite the global impact of the pandemic, Apple's first-quarter sales last month reported revenue growth of 1% to $ 58.3 billion.