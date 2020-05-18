Apple details its plan to safely reopen retail stores

Apple's head of retail sales, Deidre O’Brien, has posted a letter on the company's website detailing how it plans to safely restart operations at its retail stores. Apple closed all of its stores outside Greater China in March when COVID-19 spread worldwide; all of the Greater China stores reopened that same month, while Apple is still in the process of taking careful action elsewhere.

"Our commitment is to move forward only with a reopening once we are confident that we can safely serve our store customers again," writes O'Brien. “We look at all available data, including local cases, short and long-term trends, and the guidance of national and local health officials. These are not decisions that we rush to, and opening a store in no way means that we will not take the precautionary step of closing it again if local conditions warrant it. "

"We are focused on limiting occupation and giving everyone a lot of space."

More than 80 percent of Apple's 510 stores worldwide remain closed, but the company plans to reopen 25 more stores in the US. USA, 12 in Canada and 10 in Italy over the next week, 9to5Mac reports. The degree of service offered will vary by store, says O & # 39; Brien. All stores will allow customers to make reservations at the Genius Bar and pick up ordered items online, but some will only offer in-store or sidewalk service rather than customers entering the store.

For those stores that do open their doors, O & # 39; Brien says that temperature checks will be carried out and that all staff and customers should wear face covers. Apple will provide coverages to customers who don't have their own and will enforce social distancing rules with a limited number of people in the store at one time. "In all stores, we focus on limiting occupancy and giving everyone plenty of space, and renewing our focus on personalized and personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store," writes O & # 39; Brien.

Apple reopened some American stores last week in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska. CNBC reports that this week's reopens will take place in Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma and Colorado, and some locations in California and Washington will offer sidewalk service. Details of the reopens will be updated through Apple's Find a Store search tool.