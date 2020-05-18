Apple 7-Figure deal 4-Part Docuseries McMillion $ Duo Brian Lazarte & James Lee Hernandez – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: In a highly competitive situation, Apple has directly ordered the series for an untitled four-part documentary series by acclaimed filmmakers Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernández, directors of the docuseries. McMillion $. Several bidders were in the mix and it was a seven-figure deal, the sources said.

The new untitled docuseries tell the incredible true story of one of the biggest scams in government history. Lazarte and Hernández will produce through their Fun Meter Productions banner. His 6-part docuseries McMillion $ He bowed to HBO in February and told the true story of how $ 24 million was stolen from the 1990s McDonald's Monopoly game, the mysterious mastermind who orchestrated the scam, and FBI agents who pursued the criminal. . Lazarte's previous credits include Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D, HBO Emmy Winning Miniseries Sonic Roads and Showtime Time of death. Hernández's credits include Emmy Award-winning Feeln Docs. Wonder Woman and the short documentary The other side of the home. His work has been featured on Hallmark's SVoD service. He has also produced and directed original content for Hulu, Reebok, CrossFit, Tastemade, and Nike.

The project will join a growing list of unscripted Apple originals, including the one due for release soon. Dear… of the Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; Beastie Boys Story, Visible: Outside on television, Houseand the next docus Potatoes from director Bryce Dallas Howard, and the official winner of the 2020 2020 Sundance Award and 2020 SXSW Louis Black Lone Star Award Boys state.

The deal was negotiated by Management 360, UTA and attorneys Brian Raymond and Sean T. Faussett of Raymond Legal.