Appeals hearing in Asia Orchids case rescheduled as Zoom video conference call June 30

A Florida appeals court has postponed a key hearing on prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and ordered the arguments to take place June 30 in a Zoom video conference due to the COVID pandemic- 19. The hearing was originally scheduled for May 21 in a West Palm Beach courtroom.

Kraft pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor prostitution charges stemming from a police investigation at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. He was charged in February 2019, based largely on secret video recordings that a judge had authorized under a sneak and … peak order.

Last May, a Florida district court judge dismissed the evidence from the video, ruling that police had failed to comply with sneak order guidelines to avoid surveillance of innocent clients at the spa. Prosecutors asked the Florida Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the lower court's decision.

Kraft's lawyers, in written arguments, have described the case to the appeals court as a matter of fundamental civil liberties. Prosecutors, citing the recordings as crucial evidence, have defended investigative procedures.

The appeals court, in a May 12 order, said Kraft's attorneys and prosecutors will have 15 minutes to present their arguments at the Zoom conference.