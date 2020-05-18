Antibody tests against coronavirus are full of uncertainty

"I know this is going to sound dramatic, but I'm not coming home this weekend," I told my sister on the phone. It was the Thursday before the first weekend in March, and I had what I thought was a cold, but what kept me in Brooklyn was the suspicion that it might be something else. I just wasn't sure.

The first confirmed case of covid-19 in New York had been reported just a few days earlier, which meant that this disease that was previously easy to ignore was perhaps knocking on the door now. I had planned to visit my family in South Jersey, as I had not done since Christmas. My sister was organizing a pre-tasting for her restaurant's upcoming summer season deals. Yours is the weird place offering healthier alternatives and vegan food on the pizza and potato-dominated boardwalk in my hometown where he still lives. I was saddened to lose him and felt a bit silly about my decision to do so, but I knew that if I were infected, I would have a hard time forgiving myself for exposing my parents to this mysterious illness.

I really felt good. From what I knew, he had something milder than a cold, just allergies. That seemed plausible in our unusually warm late winter. All I knew about the symptoms of covid-19, which most of us only called coronavirus at the time, was fever and dry cough, with some side effects like pain and fatigue. I felt pretty sure that my illness was in a minor class. Coughing up phlegm relieved not only my congestion, but also my anxiety. If it was coronavirus, my cough would be dry, right?

Many have labeled what we are experiencing as "a time of great uncertainty." Is. And that is true at the molecular level. The vast majority of us have no idea if we were, are, or will be sick. In the absence of verifiable information, there is nothing to do but live with the knowledge that every action is possibly flawed and potentially fatal.

So just in case I stayed where I was. My sister said she understood. There was a whole summer season ahead, during which I was able to eat at his place several times, doing my own tasting during my regular trips home (from a beach town, I visit home more in the summer than any other season). I was sure I would be traveling home a lot this summer. I always do.

When I woke up on Saturday, I felt better. I went to the gym and worked and spent time thinking and cleaning my apartment and doing all the things I do on a normal weekend day. My only residual oddity was the development of a pain in my right ear that suggested a resulting discharge (first in the form of a liquid and then a cortex) as an infection. I had many ear infections as a child. I had tubes surgically placed to keep my ears irrigated. But he had not had a complete ear infection in at least 20 years. The timing could have been a coincidence, but maybe not. I Googled if an ear infection was a known symptom of coronavirus and found out that it was, according to provider website Intermountain Healthcare. However, that page has been revised to indicate that it refers to seasonal coronavirus, and not covid-19. Today, ear infections have not been widely reported as a symptom of covid-19.

I saw a doctor. He confirmed my ear infection and prescribed antibiotic drops. Despite my irritation from having to endure 10 minutes of a fluid-filled ear despite, like a wet willy suspended on time every day for a week, life became more and more comfortable and then back to normal.

Normal, that is, in addition to the invisible threat around us that kept us away from our workplace and friends, it abandoned our daily routines, sank the economy into an anxiety-inducing collapse, quickly sent people to the hospital and to the grave, and more or less hypnotized me to think about the viral culprit of all these disturbances in every waking moment. But otherwise, I felt good.

And then, three Saturdays after the weekend I was supposed to visit at home, I lost my sense of taste. By then it was the end of March and I had ordered pizza, a weekly custom that I adopted at the beginning of the block because of its ability to calm down. Like earaches, pizza delivered to my door is not something I've experienced regularly for decades: If I'm going to eat pizza, among the most cheating meals, I'd rather have a few slices and have no leftovers. to blame me

I took a bite out of pizza, an incredibly tasty tart from a place near me that has totally renewed my faith in New York pizza's ability to be casually excellent without a single flyer, and realized that I could hardly try it. It was like an echo on my tongue. I tried some of the Caesar salad I ordered and it wasn't there either, despite filling my mouth.

"I really can't taste any of this," I said to my boyfriend, almost laughing because it was so strange to chew on something that in return gave me almost nothing. "Oh no," he said.

By dinner the following night, my taste had completely disappeared. On Monday, all my previous symptoms came back and were worse than three weeks before. More phlegm, a crispier ear infection. In addition to the loss of taste and smell, I experienced a number of new symptoms. My body ached in strange places that I had not worked recently. I had diarrhea and I felt a little drugged, on the road to delirium. I was more sure than ever that I was infected with the coronavirus and now I was afraid that my boyfriend was too. He is a regular smoker and I was concerned that his lungs might be decimated by this virus. (At a later time, some data He suggested that nicotine could actually protect against virus progression, but that has since he was discredited. For now.)

I took my temperature regularly that day. Good good good. And then: Shit. Around 12:30 am, just before I went to sleep, the thermometer read 99.7. I felt more out of place than ever and I knew it, I just knew that I would wake up with a fever that would start my coronavirus nightmare.

What does nothing look like? I wish I didn't know. And now I know how it tastes.

I was wrong. I woke up feeling better and my temperature was back in the 98 range. I felt a little dizzy and as if my head weighed 20 pounds more than normal, but I had faith that it would be fine. I had not read any accounts of people's fluctuating symptoms; It seemed that people infected with covid-19 felt worse and worse until they felt better. Straight paths up and down. I felt sure that I was on the right side of the crudely drawn mountain.

Within days, almost all of my symptoms were gone, although my taste and smell were in no rush to return. The experience of living without those senses was discreet torture. Once the quarantine started, I gave up my regulated feeding aspirations. I embraced the notion of comfort food in bulk: seamless several times a week, the aforementioned Saturday pizza deliveries, boxed macaroni and cheese, packaged ramen noodles. In this pandemic, few things were more reliable than the pleasures of food than I would feel guilty about eating under normal circumstances. Imagine, then, what it was like to take that away from him. The texture simply spun in my mouth like a body in a coffin. Eating was like chewing a gum dish that had lost its flavor and then swallowing it all. A week later, I wanted to throw my salad across the room. My nose was not stuffy, but it felt upset. The closest thing I have experienced to what I can compare it to is the respiratory load I have felt after cleaning with chlorine in closed spaces such as bathrooms. It's probably more like what it is like to have someone blow a torch to your nose, but that hasn't happened to me yet, so I can't be sure.

This went on for two weeks. Outside of my city he complained about seemingly uninterrupted sirens, but inside my apartment, it had changed. While there is nothing certain about the effects of covid-19 given its novelty, I knew that Some the type of immunity was likely based on the body's response to viral respiratory infections such as SARS, MERS, and the flu. I didn't stop distancing myself socially or abandoning my mask (in fact, I had just started wearing one since the messages about whether or not they were needed were mixed until the CDC Announced on April 3 it is recommended that they be used in public). But I dropped the obsessive behavior that had taken as a result of the virus. I would no longer bring food deliveries, I would put them on the floor, I would wash my hands, I would clean myself, I would wonder if the container of the wipes had the virus, I would start cleaning my food, wondering if the virus could have already been in that now it had transferred back to my freshly washed hands that were transferring it to my freshly cleaned food. I stopped crossing the street when I saw someone approaching me on the sidewalk a few feet away. He felt like he could breathe out, albeit in a moderate and life-threatening way, if he was actually removing the virus.

About 10 days after my lack of taste, I read Jack Holmes's book Don piece in anosmia (loss of smell) and covid-19. It was as comprehensive and accessible an article on the phenomenon as I could find. The doctor Holmes had interviewed for that piece, Clare Hopkins, recommended "olfactory training" to those who had lost consciousness in an attempt to stimulate the nerves and repair themselves manually. I sprayed my favorite cologne on my shirt, put my neck up to my nose, and inhaled deeply, repeatedly. Did I think maybe I detected it weakly? It's hard to be sure of something, really. Later that day, or maybe the next day, I got home from my journal. walk And when I went to the bathroom to wash my hands, I could smell its former use slightly. "You were here?" I called my boyfriend. "Oh yeah, sorry, I didn't spray after blushing," he said. There was nothing to regret: my nose had detected its presence. I have never been so happy to smell my butt in my life.

Living a moment of great uncertainty is disconcerting. So great is the uncertainty that not only do we not yet know the extent of the effects of the pandemic on a social and economic level, many of us do not even know if we had it. Or have it. During my days of anosmia, I had scheduled an appointment to be tested for covid-19. I got in touch with ProHEALTH, which was offering test drives on Long Island. I thought he would buy me a Zipcar and drive me, even though the nurse on the phone told me that the test drive in my immediate area was for former ProHEALTH patients. However, there was an urgent care facility in Chelsea that could test me that day. Did you want to program that? I did.

Almost immediately after scheduling the appointment, I spoke to my friend in public health, who told me I should cancel. At the time, there was a shortage of PPE in the city. Such equipment, he told me, should be used only by people who really need it. I felt (mostly) fine, so it's not like a positive test result is helpful in treating me. I didn't need to be treated. There was no treatment, but time. I just wanted the look of calm that would give me a positive result, and possibly infecting the test taker was not a fair deal for that. I canceled the appointment, but I kept my Zipcar and drove around town, just to see what it would be like, just because I missed driving a car. Manhattan was dead, dark, and covered in graffiti. It looked like Abel Ferrara's vision of an apocalypse.

A few weeks later, I received an email from LabCorp announcing that antibody tests were available. I go to one of their facilities every three months to have a blood test to check for sexually transmitted diseases and my kidney levels to keep my PrEP prescription. I guess being a loyal customer led me to his mailing list. The information on their website was somewhat confusing, but I was finally able to confirm that antibody tests were available at all of their sites with a doctor's order. I spoke to my health care provider, who is actually a medical assistant at my office visit, who was available virtually on the go for remote appointments, and read a list of symptoms to determine if I was eligible for the test. This was a formality: I had previously discussed my symptoms with him when he treated my ear infection. He sent me a PDF and made an appointment with a LabCorp in Queens.

I have never been in and out of a test center so fast. I went in, gave my order to the woman at the desk, motioned for me to go through a door, and to sit down again at one of the facility's stations. He stuck a needle in my arm, took a vial of blood, and that was it. I was out of there in five minutes.

The blood was drawn on a Friday. On Monday afternoon, the AP called me with my results: The test results indicated the presence of antibodies. That meant looked like that the virus had when it presented symptoms and the existence of antibodies quite possibly means now i have Some kind immunity to covid-19. The test that LabCorp used is the IgG Abbott SARS-CoV-2 test, which the PA explained had been approved by the FDA through its Emergency Use Authority, a different and less rigorous process than usual given the urgency of our current situation. That test, according to the FDA website, has a sensitivity of 100 percent (indicating low false negative performance) and a sensitivity of 99.6 percent (indicating low false positives).

In an email, a LabCorp representative told me that his tests are accurate. But there is a but: "The results of serological antibody tests are not the only basis for a diagnosis or the guarantee of immunity. Confirmation of infection with COVID-19 should be done through a combination of clinical evaluation and other applicable tests. " I replied to ask how a test could be accurate and inconclusive, but did not receive an answer. I showed the LabCorp statement to my AP, saying it looked like they were covering it to mitigate liability against a virus that is still so unknown. He confirmed that he was so suspicious given the multifaceted presentation of covid-19. He said this message is also confusing for doctors.

Last week I read about base rate fallacy, which alters the precision probability assigned according to the percentage of the population that is actually infected. I was not familiar with this concept before, but it basically means that the sensitivity of a test is a number that reflects the test results and cannot necessarily be extrapolated to represent the general public given the large number of people in the general public who not been infected with covid-19. This only further complicates these things.

I contacted several doctors and experts for clarity here, many of whom have discussed previous pieces, and have received no news from any. People are busy with more important things to do than honking the horn to help me figure out how relaxed I should be (even if, hopefully, it will impart some sense of reality to readers), but mostly I guess people not talking because we still don't know enough about this young virus.

I'm not sure I have covid-19. I don't know what to do with this information.

My sense of security is as developed as my sense of taste – about 75 percent. The promise of antibodies "still difficult," the New York Times printed earlier this month. A few days later, the Times ran a piece report the results of a study that indicates that virtually everyone who has had covid-19 creates antibodies. "This is very good news," replied Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University in New York, although the article cautioned that it was unclear how long the acquired antibody protection could last. Regarding the antibodies that produce immunity, Florian Krammer of Mount Sinai, who developed the antibody test used in the study, said: "I'm pretty sure of this." Last week, Science aforementioned two studies that showed that T cells from infected people attack the virus. Angela Rasmussen of Columbia University said the results were "encouraging data."

This moderate amount of expert trust is what we have in place of the guarantee. I am almost certainly not removing the virus and I am probably immune to some extent, whatever that means. The long-term effects are impossible to know. We still haven't gotten there yet. The relative dizzy relief from having antibodies now could mean living with a chronic infection for the rest of my life. I was happy to read about the data suggesting that a group of people in South Korea who previously suspected they were reinfected were, in fact, they were not. I was less pleased to see a spokesperson for the World Health Organization say, "It appears that these patients are expelling the excess materials from their lungs as part of the recovery phase." That makes that half? Than will be it means?

Parallels have been drawn between coronavirus and HIV. On the one hand, both came shrouded in mystery in terms of transmission and effects. Part of what makes the coronavirus terrify viewers is its wide range of symptoms and it manifests itself differently in different people, although according to University of Iowa immunologist Stanley Perlman, this perception may be the result of intense scrutiny by covid-19. "He postulates that if influenza were observed with equal intensity, it could also be shown to manifest itself in other ways, such as a mild stomach infection in winter, for example," he says. The Economist’S summary of Perlman's idea.

However, the bodily uncertainty that persists even after a fairly safe diagnosis reminds me of the days before PrEP, when no one who was sexually active could be absolutely certain that they did not have HIV. the window period HIV, the time between infection and antibody production to produce a positive test result is now understood to be three weeks. That means it could be negative at that time, even if it has been infected. Until PrEP, the only sexually active people who could be sure of their HIV status were positive.

And then PrEP changed that. With regular administration of antiretroviral drugs such as prophylaxis, people who were HIV negative could be assured that they would continue to be so. (Among the hundreds of thousands of PrEP users, only a few have tested positive while allegedly adhering to the daily regimen. Its effectiveness is basically as close to 100 percent as possible without actually being 100 percent.) Tim Murphy captured what this meant to the psyche of a vulnerable group, men sleeping with men, in 2014 NY magazine cover titled "Sex without fear. "PrEP was a massive relief. I could be as sure as I could be sure that I would still be HIV negative. Okay, there is a litany of other biological invaders that might already have infected me. They still can and have not yet been revealed. I could have Cancer or lung problems imminent given the seven years I spent smoking chain in my teens and early 20s. The sense of security PrEP gave me was not false (I'm still negative), but I suppose incomplete. And yet It was enough to calm me down in the short term.

And now, I just don't know. I'm not sure I have covid-19. A friend of mine, whose home I had visited the day before I canceled my trip to New Jersey, just retrieved the results of her antibody test. They were negative. We were so close that it would make no sense for her to have avoided contracting it. So, didn't I have it the first time, then? Do I have it at all?

I don't know what a positive test result means for my health or the health of others. I don't know what I'm supposed to do with this information. I don't know if that means I can, for example, start dating people who have also tested positive for antibodies (assuming their results are also accurate). The image of my health is hardly complete. My symptoms and tests simply changed with their resolution, and what these newly visible details mean is still impossible to interpret. So, like the rest of us, I remain in the limbo for sure of this: uncertainty is one of the cruelest infections.