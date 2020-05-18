Annecy International Animated Film Festival moves 2020 online; Alignment Set – Up News Info

UPDATED with alignment: The Annecy International Animated Film Festival has submitted its 20-film competition line for its 2020 online edition, after its originally scheduled festival June 15-20 was canceled due to the current coronavirus pandemic. It is now running June 15-30.

The event takes place every summer in south-eastern France and this year would have been Annecy's 60th anniversary. Those celebrations will take place next year. The festival also operates a bustling market whose details will also be drawn up next week.

Not all of the films in the lineup, which also includes seven projects in the VR Works competition, will be able to air to the festival audience, organizers said Monday. "Funding conditions and session rights according to specific territories or markets prohibit certain films from having unlimited access," festival management said today. “Therefore, in the event that certain films cannot be offered to all festival goers, we have asked the producers to provide a minimum 10 minute excerpt or to produce a short documentary presentation. The members of the jury will, of course, have access to the films in their entirety. "

Here is the lineup presented today:

L’officielle (Official competition)

The nose or conspiracy of the rebels

Andrey Khrzhanovsky (Russia)

Kill him and leave this city

Mariusz Willczynski (Poland)

Little vampire

Joann Sfar (France)

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Brent Dawes (Mauritius)

Lupine III The First

Takashi Yamazaki (Japan)

7 day war

Yuta Murano (Japan)

Ginger tale

Konstantin Scherkin (Russia)

Bigfoot family

Ben Stassen, Jérémie Degruson (Belgium, France)

Calamity, a childhood of Martha Jane Cannary

Rémi Chayé (France, Denmark)

Nahuel and the magic book

German Acuña (Chile)

Contrechamp

In Gaku: Our sound!

Kenji Iwaisawa (Japan)

The Old Man – The Movie

Mikk Mägi, Oskar Lehemaa (Estonia)

Wash

Ayar Blasco (Argentina)

Accidental luxury of the translucent aqueous Rebus

Dalibor Baric (Croatia)

Beauty water

Kyung-hun Cho (South Korea)

My favorite war

Ilze Burkovska Jacobsen (Latvia, Norway)

The sorceress shaman

Jae-huun Ahn (South Korea)

The legend of hei

Ping Zhang (China)

True north

Eiji Han Shimizu (Japan, Indonesia)

The Knight and the Princess

Bashir El Deek, Ibrahim Mousa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt)

VR Works – Competition

Ajax all powerful

Directed by: Ethan SHAFTEL

Country: USA

Battlescar – Punk was invented by girls

Directed by: Martin ALLAIS, Nicolas CASAVECCHIA

Country: USA, France

Great deception: the moon landing

Directed by: John HSU, Marco LOCOCO

Country: Taiwan, Argentina

Minimum mass

Directed by: Raqi SYED, Areito ECHEVARRIA

Country: France, New Zealand

Odyssey 1.4.9

Directed by: François VAUTIER

Country France

Lead poisoning

Directed by: Mihai GRECU

Country: France, Romania

The orchid and the bee

Directed by: Frances Adair MCKENZIE

Country: Canada

Organizers said that when the event was canceled on April 7, “justification and the international situation compel us to act lucidly and responsibly. Show our respect and our deep gratitude to healthcare providers, as well as all those who choose solidarity and the public interest. Annecy is a party, a "family reunion". We can't bring ourselves to celebrate animation and our 60th anniversary when some of you are unable to attend. "(See full release below).

A planned tribute to African animation, as well as the 60th anniversary festivities, will carry over to 2021, when the festival and market will take place from June 14 to 19.

Here is Annecy's full memorandum in April:

With great disappointment we resigned ourselves to cancel the Annecy 2020 edition.

In recent weeks, fueled by our passion and enthusiasm, despite the limitations of confinement, we hope to keep the exceptional edition we had in store for you. We really wanted to greet you like we do every year in June, in Annecy, the world capital of animation cinema.

But today, logic and the international situation oblige us to act with lucidity and responsibility. Show our respect and our deep gratitude to healthcare providers, as well as all those who choose solidarity and the public interest.

Annecy is a party, a "family reunion". We cannot celebrate animation and our 60th anniversary when some of you are unable to attend.

We made the decision not to move the Festival to a later date. The necessary facilities and schedule of regular events, as well as the scheduled postponements of other events, do not provide us with a reasonable option.

For several weeks, our founding members, partners, suppliers, professionals and creators have been sending us their full support, and for this we are immensely grateful. These incentives motivate us to offer an Annecy 2020 online version that would give access to exclusive works and original content, despite current circumstances.

The official selection will be announced on April 15; Then we will disclose an offer that will be elaborated and will meet the expectations of our festival goers and loyal Mifa professionals.

The team is mobilizing in this project, so we will see you in the coming days, and from June 14 to 19, 2021 to finally celebrate, as it should be, the 60th anniversary of the Festival and African animation, in Annecy.