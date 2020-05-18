Ann Arbor Beer & Wine Distributor helps nonprofits fight hunger – Up News Info Detroit

A local beer and wine dealer in Ann Arbor is helping with the war on hunger amid COVID-19. Rave Associates of Ann Arbor, a beer and wine distributor that carries many Michigan beers, has made multiple donations to area nonprofits to help end hunger.

Donations were made to food collectors from Ann Arbor, A2 Helps, and Loaves and Fishes of Southwest Detroit. In a press release, Jim Warbritton, president of Rave Associates, said: "Food banks have seen increased demand in recent weeks, and healthcare workers are covering longer shifts in stressful conditions, and we want to do everything we can to help them through this time of need." Added "Rave Associates is committed to helping our community, especially those who don't know where their next meal will come from during this difficult time." With Coronaviruses reaching the food supply chain, and many out of work, food insecurity is high right now. Especially with Michigan as one of the main states to be hit by the Coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML70dc2af6e6c2c90beb559e104204d70417%

Loaves and Fishes of Southwest Detroit is a faith-based collaboration that began in 2005 to end hunger for the people of Southwest Detroit. Saying on their website that they help finance the purchase of food at five food pantries and several soup kitchens. In addition to assisting in the storage and delivery of food to these charities.

Loaves and Fishes currently faces a budget deficit of $ 14,000 due to COVID-19, halting its fundraising activities. They are currently helping mobile outdoor food pantries in Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Anne of Detroit.

A2 Helps receives donations from donors to purchase gift cards from local restaurants and shops. Which are distributed to front-line healthcare workers in association with St. Joe & # 39; s Hospital and Michigan Medicine. Food collectors provide hot meals, snacks, and food to low-income adults, seniors, and children in Washtenaw County.

Rave Associates has more than 100 employees and serves a wide range of businesses throughout Southeast Michigan with wine and beer.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTML70dc2af6e6c2c90beb559e104204d70418%

Related