Animated preschool series "Hello Ninja" renewed for season 3 on Netflix – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix brings back its hit animated preschool series Hello ninja for a third season of 10 episodes. The renewal comes less than a month after the April 24 launch of the second season. Netflix is ​​aiming for a fall release for season 3.

Based on N.D. Wilson (100 cabinets, Boys of Blur), Hello ninja tells the magical and problem-solving adventures of Wesley, Georgie, and their BFF cat Pretzel, through an imaginary world where each episode saves the day by transforming into ninjas.

The show stars Lukas Engel (Paw patrol) as Wesley, Zoey Siewert (Nina's world) as Georgie and Sam Vincent (Ed, Edd n Eddy) as a dear companion, Pretzel. All three are ready to reprise their roles in the third season.

L-R: N.D. Wilson, Aaron Rench



"Hello Ninja started in such a personal way for me, as a single parent making up ninja stories for his daughter," said Wilson. "It is incredibly rewarding to have those characters on Netflix, reaching millions of other children and families around the world with the same joy and adventure that we had when it all started. I am delighted that we can continue our partnership with Netflix and continue even more adventures ninja in a third season! "

Hello Ninja is produced by Wilson and Aaron Rench at Gorilla Poet Productions, along with Atomic Cartoons. Wilson, Rench, Grace Ledding, Mark Palmer, Jennifer Twiner McCarron and Matthew Berkowitz are the executive producers.

"It has been a fantastic experience collaborating with the Netflix and Atomic Cartoons teams," said Rench. "They are tremendously talented and a joy to work with. We are delighted to be able to continue our journey with them."

Wilson and Rench are represented by Ledding’s Agile Entertainment, and Doug Stone in Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.