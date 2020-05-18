AMPTP Hopes to Reach "Fair and Reasonable" Agreement with WGA as Contract Negotiations Begin Today – Up News Info

As the WGA and management's Film and Television Producers Alliance begin negotiations for a new film and television contract today, the AMPTP said its goal "is to reach a fair and reasonable agreement with the writers that will provide the Much-needed industry stability recovers from the devastating impact of COVID-19. More importantly, we want to allow those who have suffered the most from the virus to return to work without the threat of further disruption of their livelihoods. "

The current WGA contract was due to expire on May 1, but was extended until June 30 due to the closure of the industry's coronavirus. AMPTP is also in talks for a new contract with SAG-AFTRA, whose film and television contract also expires on June 30.

AMPTP conversations with WGA and SAG-AFTRA are conducted simultaneously, albeit separately, via conference call.