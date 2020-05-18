Home Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan remembers her time in the ICU after Coolie's fatal accident

Amitabh Bachchan remembers her time in the ICU after Coolie's fatal accident

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Amitabh Bachchan remembers her time in the ICU after Coolie's fatal accident
%MINIFYHTML326266a391652296e17b8a8305b656bb14%

In 1982, while filming for the Manmohan Desai Coolie in Bangalore, Amitabh Bachchan suffered, which was one of the worst injuries on set that any actor has ever witnessed. The actor miscalculated a move during an open fight and ended up fatally injuring himself. He was in a critical condition in the following days.

Opening on his near-death experience, Bachchan wrote a blog post, talking about his days in the ICU. The actor wrote: "The skin and face are aging … the surgical-relevant scars appear deeper … that line on the nose … a reminder of the days they spent in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after the Coolie's accident … the pipes, well, some of the many that were later inserted to survive, would be removed by me in my stupor and semi-coma condition … it irritated me … so they found a permanent solution .. They sewed it on my nose, so I couldn't get it out … and the scar is there. "

It also revealed how he lost his voice. He wrote: "That scar under the neck … the tracheostomy … in those days the neck was cut and the lifeguard was inserted there … the machine attached to it breathed for you … you lost your voice until I was there … if I was in a position to say something, I had to make a gesture or look for a piece of paper so I could write some shaky words (sic). "

%MINIFYHTML326266a391652296e17b8a8305b656bb15%

Amitabh Bachchan

The actor was considered reborn after this unfortunate accident. In response to his condition, his fans in those days visited barefoot temples and prayed day and night for his recovery.

%MINIFYHTML326266a391652296e17b8a8305b656bb16%

%MINIFYHTML326266a391652296e17b8a8305b656bb17%%MINIFYHTML326266a391652296e17b8a8305b656bb18%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©