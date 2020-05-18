American Idol Winner in life-changing home win

"This changes life. This is a dream come true, all good things,quot; Just sam he said to E! News & # 39; Lilliana Vasquez after winning American idol.

Only Sam received the news of his victory in the first remote ending of the long-running reality show. Production was halted and plans were adjusted after the spread of the coronavirus, leading to mass production shutdowns. Reality shows like American idol and The voice, turned to home self-recording to wrap up the seasons.

In the finale on Sunday, May 17, it all boiled down to Just Sam and Arthur Gunn then Dillon James, Francisco Martin and Jonny West they were removed early in the evening. Only Sam said the victory was "super unexpected,quot;.