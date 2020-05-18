American Idol Winner in life-changing home win

"This changes life. This is a dream come true, all good things,quot; Just sam he said to E! News & # 39; Lilliana Vasquez after winning American idol.
Only Sam received the news of his victory in the first remote ending of the long-running reality show. Production was halted and plans were adjusted after the spread of the coronavirus, leading to mass production shutdowns. Reality shows like American idol and The voice, turned to home self-recording to wrap up the seasons.
In the finale on Sunday, May 17, it all boiled down to Just Sam and Arthur Gunn then Dillon James, Francisco Martin and Jonny West they were removed early in the evening. Only Sam said the victory was "super unexpected,quot;.
"I don't even know how to understand all of this," Sam told us.
The hardest part of competing from home was watching the other contestants being hugged by family members, Just Sam said. "He was like Dang, that must be nice," he said after seeing his contestants interact with the family in person.
"That was tough," he said. "I know I'm not the only person who is alone during this time, but doing the competition alone, that was difficult. It was."
Traditionally, American idol It ends with great fanfare on stage and screaming audiences watching the big moment. That did not happen for this season, which is the show's 18th overall and the third on ABC. However, Just Sam said she was "very grateful,quot; for the moment and the victory. "I feel like everything happens for a reason," he said.
"We are making history. We literally just made history," he said of the home win.
American idol He will return for the fourth season on ABC.
