"American Idol" season finale holds steady, NASCAR leads Sunday – Up News Info

Sunday was full of season ends that started with American Idol, that crowned its winner virtually with a two-hour show. The ABC reality singing competition held steady in the adult demographic age group 18-49 with a rating of 1.0 and added more eyes from last week with 7.27 million viewers, marking its largest audience since March 29.

On Fox, the return of the NASCAR Cup Series topped the night, with a 1.1 on the show and 5.84 million viewers when it stumbled upon the primetime window of 7 PM ET. It led to a batch of endings for the network animation block, with The Simpsons (0.6, 1.89M) marking the demo and obtaining its greater hearing from February 16. Duncanville (0.4, 1.21M) and Bob's Burgers (0.5, 1.33M) also experienced demo increases, while Family man (0.5, 1.49M) ended his stable season.

Also in the season finale mode was the CW, which wrapped season 1 of Batwoman (0.2, 752,000) stable, while Supergirl (0.2, 627,000) went up a tenth of the demo with its season finale.

Driving to I makel on ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 4.61M) returned stable with their home edition, while the network ended the night with Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert special (0.5, 3.63M).

Elsewhere, NBC Little Big Shots (0.3, 2.14M) was on par with last week's numbers and the Wall (0.3, 2.07M) saw a drop in their return. The network also broadcast the Beverly Hills Dog Show (0.3, 1.95M), a tenth and about 860,000 viewers from last year's edition.

On CBS, 60 minutes (0.4, 3.90M) saw a drop in last week's demo, while the latest "Sunday Night at the Movies" featured its lowest numbers yet with Mission Impossible (0.4, 3.90M).