AMC's Acorn TV picks up Lambert Drama studio "The Nest" – Up News Info

AMC Networks Acorn TV transmitter has acquired The nestStudio Lambert's BBC One relationship thriller.

The drama starring Duty fulfillmentMartin Compston and Peaky BlindersIe Sophie Rundle, will be available to Acorn 1M subscribers in the United States and Canada on July 13.

All3Media International has also sold the drama to pay TV channel C More in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, while BBC Global Channels has acquired the five-part series in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. Filmin Community of Spain has also collected the show.

The nest It was created by BAFTA-winning writer Nicole Taylor, and it features Compston and Rundle as a wealthy couple with an idyllic life in Scotland, except for the fact that they have fertility issues.

A chance encounter with an 18-year-old from Glasgow (played by Sex educationMirren Mack) gives you the opportunity to have the baby of your dreams, but the process is far from easy.

Studio Lambert's drama director Susan Hogg said: “In this gripping and leisurely drama, Taylor gives us huge hooks and exciting twists. The nest it is an extraordinarily emotional story that will resonate with audiences around the world. "

Maartje Horchner, executive vice president of content for All3Media International, added: "A truly suspenseful thriller that explores the love, trust and cost of being able to buy what you want, The nest it features outstanding performances by Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and newcomer Mirren Mack, along with a cleverly layered tale of acclaimed Nicole Taylor. "

Don Klees, Acorn TV Senior Vice President of Programming, continued: “After working with our friends at All3Media International on two very popular series with the return of Miss fisher and Blood earlier this year and the next return of the welsh drama HiddenWe are excited to be working with them on this great new UK drama. "